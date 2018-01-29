2018-01-29 22:30:40
Ο δίσκος έγινε πλατινένιος, αλλά δεν έπαιξαν το κομμάτι ποτέ σε συναυλία. Τα σενάρια συνομωσίας για την "απόσυρσή" του...
Ήταν 29 Σεπτεμβρίου του 1986 όταν οι Iron Maiden κυκλοφόρησαν τον έκτο κατά σειρά δίσκο τους με τίτλο «Somewhere in Time» στην Ευρώπη και στη Βόρεια Αμερική.
Ο δίσκος έγινε πλατινένιος, καθώς μόνο στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες πούλησε πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο αντίτυπα. Το άλμπουμ περιλαμβάνει 8 τραγούδια. Το τελευταίο είναι το Alexander the Great, ένας ύμνος στον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο. Όπως σημειώνει η ιστοσελίδα apotis4stis5.com, οι σπουδαιότεροι μεταλάδες όλων των εποχών, Iron Maiden ανέκαθεν καταπιάνονταν με ιστορικά γεγονότα και αναφορές σε μεγάλο μέρος του ρεπερτορίου τους. Από μεσαιωνικά θέματα, ιστορικές μάχες και προσωπικότητες μέχρι και την αρχαιότητα. Near to the east, In a part of ancient Greece Στο τραγούδι, τους στίχους του οποίου έγραψε ο μπασίστας του γκρουπ Steve Harris, γίνεται αναφορά στη ζωή του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου και στις μάχες που έδωσε διαδίδοντας παντού τον ελληνισμό. Το γεγονός ότι το συγκεκριμένο τραγούδι δεν το έχουν παίξει ποτέ σε συναυλία έχει πυροδοτήσει διάφορα σενάρια συνωμοσίας. Το πιο διαδεδομένο είναι ότι το κομμάτι «αποσύρθηκε» επειδή κάνει σαφή αναφορά ελληνική καταγωγή του μακεδόνα βασιλιά και τον ρόλο του στην διάδοση της ελληνικής παιδείας στην ανατολή. Ο φρόντμαν του συγκροτήματος Ντίκινσον είχε πει μεταξύ σοβαρού και αστείου, ότι το παραλείπουν επειδή δεν θυμούνται πως να παίξουν το πολύ δύσκολο σόλο...
Οι στίχοι Near to the east
In a part of ancient Greece
In an ancient land called Macedonia
Was born a son
To Philip of Macedon
The legend his name was Alexander
At the age of nineteen
He became the Macedon King
And he swore to free all of Asia Minor
By the Aegean Sea
In 334 B.C.
He utterly beat the armies of Persia
[Chorus:]
Alexander the Great
His name struck fear into hearts of men
Alexander the Great
Became a legend ‘mongst mortal men
King Darius the third
Defeated fled Persia
The Scythians fell by the river Jaxartes
Then Egypt fell to the Macedon King as well
And he founded the city called Alexandria
By the Tigris river
He met King Darius again
And crushed him again in the battle of Arbela
Entering Babylon
And Susa, treasures he found
Took Persepolis the capital of Persia
[Chorus:]
Alexander the Great
His name struck fear into hearts of men
Alexander the Great
Became a God amongst mortal men
A Phrygian King had bound a chariot yoke
And Alexander cut the ‘Gordian knot’
And legend said that who untied the knot
He would become the master of Asia
Hellenism he spread far and wide
The Macedonian learned mind
Their culture was a western way of life
He paved the way for Christianity
Marching on, marching on
The battle weary marching side by side
Alexander’s army line by line
They wouldn’t follow him to India
Tired of the combat, pain and the glory
[Chorus:]
Alexander the Great
His name struck fear into hearts of men
Alexander the Great
He died of fever in Babylon...
