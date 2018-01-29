2018-01-29 22:30:40
Φωτογραφία για Το τραγούδι των Iron Maiden για τον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο και τον ελληνισμό
Ο δίσκος έγινε πλατινένιος, αλλά δεν έπαιξαν το κομμάτι ποτέ σε συναυλία. Τα σενάρια συνομωσίας για την "απόσυρσή" του...

Από τη mixanitouxronou.gr

Ήταν 29 Σεπτεμβρίου του 1986 όταν οι Iron Maiden κυκλοφόρησαν τον έκτο κατά σειρά δίσκο τους με τίτλο «Somewhere in Time» στην Ευρώπη και στη Βόρεια Αμερική.

Ο δίσκος έγινε πλατινένιος, καθώς μόνο στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες πούλησε πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο αντίτυπα. Το άλμπουμ περιλαμβάνει 8 τραγούδια. Το τελευταίο είναι το Alexander the Great, ένας ύμνος στον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο. Όπως σημειώνει η ιστοσελίδα apotis4stis5.com, οι σπουδαιότεροι μεταλάδες όλων των εποχών, Iron Maiden ανέκαθεν καταπιάνονταν με ιστορικά γεγονότα και αναφορές σε μεγάλο μέρος του ρεπερτορίου τους. Από μεσαιωνικά θέματα, ιστορικές μάχες και προσωπικότητες μέχρι και την αρχαιότητα. Near to the east, In a part of ancient Greece Στο τραγούδι, τους στίχους του οποίου έγραψε ο μπασίστας του γκρουπ Steve Harris, γίνεται αναφορά στη ζωή του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου και στις μάχες που έδωσε διαδίδοντας παντού τον ελληνισμό
. Το γεγονός ότι το συγκεκριμένο τραγούδι δεν το έχουν παίξει ποτέ σε συναυλία έχει πυροδοτήσει διάφορα σενάρια συνωμοσίας. Το πιο διαδεδομένο είναι ότι το κομμάτι «αποσύρθηκε» επειδή κάνει σαφή αναφορά ελληνική καταγωγή του μακεδόνα βασιλιά και τον ρόλο του στην διάδοση της ελληνικής παιδείας στην ανατολή. Ο φρόντμαν του συγκροτήματος Ντίκινσον είχε πει μεταξύ σοβαρού και αστείου, ότι το παραλείπουν επειδή δεν θυμούνται πως να παίξουν το πολύ δύσκολο σόλο...

Οι στίχοι Near to the east

In a part of ancient Greece

In an ancient land called Macedonia

Was born a son

To Philip of Macedon

The legend his name was Alexander

At the age of nineteen

He became the Macedon King

And he swore to free all of Asia Minor

By the Aegean Sea

In 334 B.C.

He utterly beat the armies of Persia

[Chorus:]

Alexander the Great

His name struck fear into hearts of men

Alexander the Great

Became a legend ‘mongst mortal men

King Darius the third

Defeated fled Persia

The Scythians fell by the river Jaxartes

Then Egypt fell to the Macedon King as well

And he founded the city called Alexandria

By the Tigris river

He met King Darius again

And crushed him again in the battle of Arbela

Entering Babylon

And Susa, treasures he found

Took Persepolis the capital of Persia

[Chorus:]

Alexander the Great

His name struck fear into hearts of men

Alexander the Great

Became a God amongst mortal men

A Phrygian King had bound a chariot yoke

And Alexander cut the ‘Gordian knot’

And legend said that who untied the knot

He would become the master of Asia

Hellenism he spread far and wide

The Macedonian learned mind

Their culture was a western way of life

He paved the way for Christianity

Marching on, marching on

The battle weary marching side by side

Alexander’s army line by line

They wouldn’t follow him to India

Tired of the combat, pain and the glory

[Chorus:]

Alexander the Great

His name struck fear into hearts of men

Alexander the Great

He died of fever in Babylon...
grizosgatos
