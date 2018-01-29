grizosgatos

Ο δίσκος έγινε πλατινένιος, αλλά δεν έπαιξαν το κομμάτι ποτέ σε συναυλία. Τα σενάρια συνομωσίας για την "απόσυρσή" του...Από τη mixanitouxronou.grΉταν 29 Σεπτεμβρίου του 1986 όταν οι Iron Maiden κυκλοφόρησαν τον έκτο κατά σειρά δίσκο τους με τίτλο «Somewhere in Time» στην Ευρώπη και στη Βόρεια Αμερική.Ο δίσκος έγινε πλατινένιος, καθώς μόνο στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες πούλησε πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο αντίτυπα. Το άλμπουμ περιλαμβάνει 8 τραγούδια. Το τελευταίο είναι το Alexander the Great, ένας ύμνος στον Μέγα Αλέξανδρο. Όπως σημειώνει η ιστοσελίδα apotis4stis5.com, οι σπουδαιότεροι μεταλάδες όλων των εποχών, Iron Maiden ανέκαθεν καταπιάνονταν με ιστορικά γεγονότα και αναφορές σε μεγάλο μέρος του ρεπερτορίου τους. Από μεσαιωνικά θέματα, ιστορικές μάχες και προσωπικότητες μέχρι και την αρχαιότητα. Near to the east, In a part of ancient Greece Στο τραγούδι, τους στίχους του οποίου έγραψε ο μπασίστας του γκρουπ Steve Harris, γίνεται αναφορά στη ζωή του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου και στις μάχες που έδωσε διαδίδοντας παντού τον ελληνισμό. Το γεγονός ότι το συγκεκριμένο τραγούδι δεν το έχουν παίξει ποτέ σε συναυλία έχει πυροδοτήσει διάφορα σενάρια συνωμοσίας. Το πιο διαδεδομένο είναι ότι το κομμάτι «αποσύρθηκε» επειδή κάνει σαφή αναφορά ελληνική καταγωγή του μακεδόνα βασιλιά και τον ρόλο του στην διάδοση της ελληνικής παιδείας στην ανατολή. Ο φρόντμαν του συγκροτήματος Ντίκινσον είχε πει μεταξύ σοβαρού και αστείου, ότι το παραλείπουν επειδή δεν θυμούνται πως να παίξουν το πολύ δύσκολο σόλο...Οι στίχοι Near to the eastIn a part of ancient GreeceIn an ancient land called MacedoniaWas born a sonTo Philip of MacedonThe legend his name was AlexanderAt the age of nineteenHe became the Macedon KingAnd he swore to free all of Asia MinorBy the Aegean SeaIn 334 B.C.He utterly beat the armies of Persia[Chorus:]Alexander the GreatHis name struck fear into hearts of menAlexander the GreatBecame a legend ‘mongst mortal menKing Darius the thirdDefeated fled PersiaThe Scythians fell by the river JaxartesThen Egypt fell to the Macedon King as wellAnd he founded the city called AlexandriaBy the Tigris riverHe met King Darius againAnd crushed him again in the battle of ArbelaEntering BabylonAnd Susa, treasures he foundTook Persepolis the capital of Persia[Chorus:]Alexander the GreatHis name struck fear into hearts of menAlexander the GreatBecame a God amongst mortal menA Phrygian King had bound a chariot yokeAnd Alexander cut the ‘Gordian knot’And legend said that who untied the knotHe would become the master of AsiaHellenism he spread far and wideThe Macedonian learned mindTheir culture was a western way of lifeHe paved the way for ChristianityMarching on, marching onThe battle weary marching side by sideAlexander’s army line by lineThey wouldn’t follow him to IndiaTired of the combat, pain and the glory[Chorus:]Alexander the GreatHis name struck fear into hearts of menAlexander the GreatHe died of fever in Babylon...