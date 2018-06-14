2018-06-14 19:02:06
Many factors play a role in depression, suicidal thoughts, and other mental health issues. Exposure to environmental toxins is one of them.

According to a 2010, GQ magazine article, decades/old research confirmed that cell phone radiation exposure affects our brains.

In 2011, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) started acknowledging cell phone radiation affected the brain as well.

 

2012 research confirmed that exposure to all sources of cell phone and WiFi radiation disrupts the blood-brain barrier which can cause it to leak.

This may not cause depression and/or suicidal thoughts in everyone. Still, all of this research confirms that exposure isn’t completely harmless like what we have been led to believe – even by some scientists, elected officials, government employees, and business owners.

According to a recent article by Time.com,


Federal data shows that suicide rates have increased steadily across nearly every demographic over the past two decades, rising by 28% from 1999 to 2016.

Over the past 2 decades, there has been an increase in individual use as well as exposure to multiple sources of cell phone and WiFi radiation and Electronic Pollution (Electrosmog) across nearly every demographic as well.Research continues to link exposure to mental health issues and more.

 In regard to children, Time.com states,

Almost twice as many children were hospitalized for thinking about or attempting suicide in 2015 as in ’08, according to a study published in May in the journal Pediatrics.

 “Screentime” use by kids continues to be addressed as a source of mental health issues; however, it’s usually addressed separately from exposure to radiation and Electrosmog.

Even though children attending most public schools are forced to use these devices for school work, – no “safe” level of cell phone or WiFi radiation exposure has been scientifically determined for children or pregnant women.

In 2011, Dr. Keith Black of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center stated that exposure could cause have a larger impact on children: “Children’s skulls and scalps are thinner. So the radiation can penetrate deeper into the brain of children and young adults. Their cells are at a dividing faster rate, so the impact of radiation can be much larger.” said Black.

There has been more media coverage of health risks and concerns especially in regard to children. More schools are replacing WiFi with wired Internet.

Many U.S. broadcast stations are airing segments about this as well. The Telecom Industry is being referred to as “Big Wireless” and being compared to “Big Tobacco.

We can’t hold children responsible for wanting these devices when they are being marketed to them and everyone else. Even Sesame Street features a character named, “Smarty the Smart Phone.”

We are all affected differently by exposure to cell phone and WiFi radiation and electrical pollution (Electrosmog). Pets, nature, and wildlife are affected, too.Diagnostic testing is available for those who suspect this may be causing or worsening health issues in themselves or their loved ones.

For those with depression and suicidal thoughts, it’s very important to get help. The paradox is that most people only have access to cell phones now in order to make necessary calls. If you can afford it, invest in a landline and a corded (not cordless) telephone. Otherwise use the speaker phone or text to reduce your exposure to harmful radiation.

