Tropical rainforests, in particular, often are called the “lungs of the planet” because they take in carbon dioxide the consensus establishment’s supposed culprit causing climate change. Trees breathe out oxygen, their natural symbiotic relationship with humans. Shouldn’t we plant more trees?Where have the autumn tree colors of former years gone?Here in SE Pennsylvania, most trees still have dark green leaves at the end of October 2018. In previous years, the sugar maples would have turned a golden yellow so vibrant that their warm color would reflect into the house brightening the inside with a golden glow.Spring-blooming dogwoods no longer turn their vivid crimson red of past years. Oak leaves no longer turn a toasty brown. They turn black! Personally, I miss the fall tree leaf colors—what an ecological disaster and man-made crime!The current tree leaf phenomenon has been occurring here the last two or so years in trees where I live within the watershed area to the Wissahickon Creek. I miss the rainbow of colors that every autumn of the previous nine years that I have lived here. Note, I’ve lived 80 years and remember the gorgeous fall leaf color spectacles of the past! No one can fool us old-timers about what’s going on and the obvious messing around with weather geoengineering.At 7:24 minutes on the timeline of the video below, Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch.org, says, “Stay out of the rain!” and Dane offers a testimony from a well-qualified professional as to the reason why.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Aaron of SW Ohio explains that he was caught in the rain and has experienced sinus infections and respiratory problems since. He claims the trees seem to be sprayed with some sort of defoliant to encourage their leaves to die on the trees, which then hang on through the winter. A strange anomaly for sure!Listen to the reasons for leaves on trees remaining fully green this late into the season, so close to year’s end! Dane talks about the problem of desiccants being sprayed and the highly toxic air we breathe through 16:08 on the timeline. Dane goes on further to explain the hazards of glyphosate being used in commercial farming and “environmental politics” of the same.Regardless of what anyone may think about “climate change,” “chemtrails,” or “conspiracy theories,” we as a global community of living humans are in dire straits regarding the living conditions of the Planet, its ecosystem, the environment, the realistic state of Nature and the termination—“ecocide” of a once thriving, benevolent Planet, Mother Earth, which controllers now have decimated for apparent deliberate control reasons. There is definite climate change; it’s man-made developed by controllers with apparent sick minds who want to change the world into their upside down, inside out perverted idea of better living through science and technology using patents to effect that unnatural change!Questions: How come humans and the Natural World evolved for millennia upon millennia perfectly well until now when we are confronted with:the horrors of nuclear fission—a man-made concept—that can destroy all life and the Planet;man-made ordnances capable of destroying previously viable cities and countries;man-made chemicals capable of altering and ruining life cycles and life forces;man-made electromagnetic frequencies and radiofrequencies that are disrupting brain function, breaking DNA strands, thereby contributing to all sorts of cancers;man-made geoengineered food crops that have the proven propensity to ruin the human body’s microbiome and immune system;man-made fallacious concepts for improving health by mandating and implementing humans eat, drink and have neurotoxic poisons injected into their bodies under the fictitious notion of improving life, health and the immune system;man-made propaganda to create memes, sell addictive products, and reverse common sense thinking to create a world so sick that humans, wildlife and food may not be able to survive?This autumn, may I respectfully suggest your visiting a local garden nursery, which probably will have greatly-reduced-in-price trees, and purchasing a couple or more trees to plant on your property? We need trees; they are our lifeline to clean, healthful air we need to Live.https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/whats-happening-to-trees-the-planets-lungs.html