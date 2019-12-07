2019-12-07 21:21:01
Φωτογραφία για Constitution Square Metro Station ν 261209
Ο Σταθμός του Μετρό στο Σύνταγμα είναι ένα πραγματικό μουσείο! Υπάρχουν τόσα πολλά

να θαυμάσει κανείς! Να ένα μικρό βίντεο που δείχνει τον τοίχο με τα 'επίπεδα' της Ιστορίας.

The Metro station at this spot is a real museum! There are so many things to admire there! Here is a small video of the wall that shows the 'levels' of history.
Νέες θέσεις εργασίας: Προσλήψεις σε My Market και Metro Cash & Carry
The Space Station Crosses a Spotless Sun
DEEPSEA METRO I (γνωστό ως YAVUZ) Δείτε Live το στίγμα του πλοίου
Η Κριστίνα Αγκιλέρα παραμονή Πρωτοχρονιάς στην Times Square
Γέμισε με χιλιάδες μέλισσες η Times Square στη Νέα Υόρκη!
Αλλαγή πορείας στο συνέδριο των Σοσιαλδημοκρατών
Ο «Αστερίας» της Κίνας: Το νέο (γιγαντιαίο) διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Πεκίνου
Η Apple και η Samsung μηνύονται για το ότι υπερβαίνουν τα επίπεδα ασφάλειας ακτινοβολίας ραδιοσυχνοτήτων
Στην Αθήνα ο Νικολά Σαρκοζί
Υποβρύχιο Κουρσκ: Οι θεωρίες συνωμοσίας και τα σενάρια για το θάνατο 118 ατόμων
