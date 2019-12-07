2019-12-07 21:21:01

Ο Σταθμός του Μετρό στο Σύνταγμα είναι ένα πραγματικό μουσείο! Υπάρχουν τόσα πολλά



να θαυμάσει κανείς! Να ένα μικρό βίντεο που δείχνει τον τοίχο με τα 'επίπεδα' της Ιστορίας.



The Metro station at this spot is a real museum! There are so many things to admire there! Here is a small video of the wall that shows the 'levels' of history.

anatakti

