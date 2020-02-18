2020-02-18 15:08:29
Φωτογραφία για π. Α/ΓΕΕΘΑ: Πρέπει να έχουμε ναυτική παρουσία στη θαλάσσια περιοχή της υφαλοκρηπίδας μας
Ο Επίτιμος Αρχηγός ΓΕΕΘΑ, Μανούσος Παραγιουδάκης, σε μία συνέντευξη εφ όλη της ύλης πάνω στα κρίσιμα εθνικά θέματα στις Αντιθέσεις με το Γιώργο Σαχίνη στην Κρήτη TV:

Το Σύμφωνο Τουρκίας – Λιβύης
VIDEO
