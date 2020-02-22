2020-02-22 17:54:43
Φωτογραφία για Ο Ι. ΑΝΤΩΝΙΑΔΗΣ για νέο ασφαλιστικό: Τι αλλάζει για στελέχη ΕΔ-ΣΑ και αποστράτους (BINTEO)
Εκπομπή Αρτηρία της Φρ. Σαββοργιnνάκη (ART Channel) της 21ης Ιανουαρίου 2020 - Ο Οικονομικός Σύμβουλος ΕΑΑ Ι. ΑΝΤΩΝΙΑΔΗΣ για το νέο ασφαλιστικό Στρατιωτικών

Ο Γ. Αντωνιάδης, Οικονομικός Σύμβουλος των Ε.Α.Α., καλεσμένος την 21 Ιανουαρίου 2020 στην εκπομπή «ΑΡΤΗΡΙΑ» στο ART CHANNEL, με την κ. Φρ. Σαββοργινάκη, αναφέρεται στο νέο ασφαλιστικό Στρατιωτικών-Σωμάτων Ασφαλείας και Αποστράτων.

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ:

Οι προτάσεις της ΠΟΣ στη Βουλή για ασφαλιστικό και ΕΑΣ (ΥΠΟΜΝΗΜΑ)
Ασφαλιστικό νομοσχέδιο: Η αναλογιστική μελέτη προβλέπει σύνταξη στα 70!
Ασφαλιστικό και Βουλή. Οι προτάσεις της Πανελλήνιας Ομοσπονδίας Στρατιωτικών (ΠΟΣ)
ΓΕΕΘΑ: Τι προτείνει για ασφαλιστικό Στρατιωτικών-μάχιμη 5ετία-εξαγορά χρόνου υπηρεσίας (ΕΓΓΡΑΦΟ)
Προσλήψεις ναυαγοσωστών: Πώς θα γίνονται -Τι αλλάζει για τους Δήμους (αναλυτικά)
Σε ποιον καλλιτέχνη έχει απόψε αφιέρωμα το "Στην υγειά μας";
Με εντολή Μακρόν το ''Σαρλ ντε Γκωλ'' στην Κρήτη - Ελληνικό υποβρύχιο ''θωρακίζει'' το Καστελόριζο
48ωρη αποτοξίνωση: Το πρόγραμμα διατροφής που καθαρίζει τις τοξίνες από το σώμα, μέσα σε 2 μέρες
Οικειοθελής αποχώρηση στο "My style rocks"
Αγγελική Κούρκουλου «To ποδόσφαιρο είναι η μεγάλη μου αδυναμία»