2020-03-21 05:02:00
Φωτογραφία για Police find heavy weapons load in Athens apartments linked to international terrorism (photos) » Twenty six people were taken into custody ...
Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic (protothema English video)

Something akin to a dystopian movieIf you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets and tourist-packed sites of downtown Athens on a sunny Sunday, you would have been disappointed.

This Sunday it was a completely different story, as you were immediately gripped by an unnatural feeling of concern and isolation, even fear. The coronavirus pandemic and the government’s advice for people to stay indoors resulted in the capital being virtually empty of people and vehicles.

We walked from Syntagma Square and the Greek Parliament, where the sight of hundreds of tourists trying to snap the Presidential Guards would be a common sight, and moved into the famous Monastiraki square, usually chock-a-block with tourists and locals mingling and music bands of all flavours. Both were eerily empty, as were main roads like Panepistimiou and Stadiou. While recording the video the howling winds heightened the already ghostly ambience.
anatakti
VIDEO
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Καρδιακή προσβολή: Τα 30′ που μειώνουν κατά 23% τον κίνδυνο δεύτερου εμφράγματος
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Καρδιακή προσβολή: Τα 30′ που μειώνουν κατά 23% τον κίνδυνο δεύτερου εμφράγματος
British Airways: Αντιμέτωποι με μείωση 50% του βασικού μισθού τους οι πιλότοι
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
British Airways: Αντιμέτωποι με μείωση 50% του βασικού μισθού τους οι πιλότοι
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
“People coughing all over each other”
“People coughing all over each other”
Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread
Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread
Sixty Brits stranded at Athens Airport after plane was refused landing in Saudi Arabia
Sixty Brits stranded at Athens Airport after plane was refused landing in Saudi Arabia
Ξεκίνησε ο International Tour of Rhodes 6-8/3-2020
Ξεκίνησε ο International Tour of Rhodes 6-8/3-2020
Ο τερματισμός του 1ου ΕΤΑΠ του International Tour of Rhodes
Ο τερματισμός του 1ου ΕΤΑΠ του International Tour of Rhodes
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
ΗΠΑ: Ο κορωνοϊός «κτύπησε» και την Goldman Sachs - Πολλά κρούσματα στα γραφεία της Νέας Υόρκης
ΗΠΑ: Ο κορωνοϊός «κτύπησε» και την Goldman Sachs - Πολλά κρούσματα στα γραφεία της Νέας Υόρκης
Αλγερία: Από τον γάμο... στην καραντίνα
Αλγερία: Από τον γάμο... στην καραντίνα
Βιντεοσκοπημένο μήνυμα Πάπα Φραγκίσκου: Ας δείξουμε υπομονή και κατανόηση
Βιντεοσκοπημένο μήνυμα Πάπα Φραγκίσκου: Ας δείξουμε υπομονή και κατανόηση
A mysterious 25.000-year-old structure built of the bones of 60 Mammoths
A mysterious 25.000-year-old structure built of the bones of 60 Mammoths
Lamborghini
Lamborghini