paraklisi

Παρακολουθήστε σε ζωντανή μετάδοση από τον Ιερό Ναό των Αγίων Ισιδώρων Λυκαβηττού τον Όρθρο & την Θεία Λειτουργία- Άγιοι Ευλάμπιος και Ευλαμπία (10/10/2020) .Greek Orthodox Divine Liturgy Service (Live stream) of The Martyrs Eulampius and Eulampia, at Nicomedia, and 200 Martyrs with them. Το εκκλησάκι των Αγίων Ισιδώρων βρίσκεται στην δυτική πλευρά του λόφου Λυκαβηττού Αθηνών κτισμένο μέσα στο μεγαλύτερο σπήλαιο τού λόφου.Σύμφωνα με την παράδοση, το σπήλαιο αυτό ήταν χώρος ασκητικής ζωής των χριστιανών των πρώτων αιώνων. The small church of Saint isidoroi belongs to the Holy Archdiocese of Athens and is located on the west side of Lycabettus Hill in Athens, built inside the largest cave on the hill. According to tradition, this cave was a place of ascetic life of the Christians of the first centuries.* Oι ακολουθίες αναμεταδίδονται ζωντανά από τον ραδιοτηλεοπτικό σταθμό Ηλέκτρα TV και απο την ιστοσελίδα theodromion.grΚΑΤΑ ΛΟΥΚΑΝ Ε´ 27 - 32 27Καὶ μετὰ ταῦτα ἐξῆλθε καὶ ἐθεάσατο τελώνην ὀνόματι Λευῒν, καθήμενον ἐπὶ τὸ τελώνιον, καὶ εἶπεν αὐτῷ· Ἀκολούθει μοι. 28 καὶ καταλιπὼν ἅπαντα ἀναστὰς ἠκολούθησεν αὐτῷ. 29 καὶ ἐποίησε δοχὴν μεγάλην Λευῒς αὐτῷ ἐν τῇ οἰκίᾳ αὐτοῦ, καὶ ἦν ὄχλος τελωνῶν πολὺς καὶ ἄλλων οἳ ἦσαν μετ’ αὐτῶν κατακείμενοι. 30 καὶ ἐγόγγυζον οἱ γραμματεῖς αὐτῶν καὶ οἱ Φαρισαῖοι πρὸς τοὺς μαθητὰς αὐτοῦ λέγοντες· Διατί μετὰ τῶν τελωνῶν καὶ ἁμαρτωλῶν ἐσθίετε καὶ πίνετε; 31 καὶ ἀποκριθεὶς ὁ Ἰησοῦς εἶπε πρὸς αὐτούς· Οὐ χρείαν ἔχουσιν οἱ ὑγιαίνοντες ἰατροῦ, ἀλλ’ οἱ κακῶς ἔχοντες· 32 οὐκ ἐλήλυθα καλέσαι δικαίους, ἀλλὰ ἁμαρτωλοὺς εἰς μετάνοιαν.The Gospel According to Luke 5:27-32 At that time, as Jesus passed by, he saw a tax collector, named Levi, sitting at the tax office; and he said to him, "Follow me." And he left everything, and rose and followed him. And Levi made him a great feast in his house; and there was a large company of tax collectors and others sitting at table with them. And the Pharisees and their scribes murmured against his disciples, saying, "Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?" And Jesus answered them, "Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick; I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance."