By Catherine J. FrompovichHave you ever wondered why there are so many data collection apps and all sorts of collection sites tracking consumers’ online presence, purchasing habits and patterns, social interactions and travels, etc.?The most probable answer, I think, can be found in the talk historian and Professor Yuval Noah Harari gave to the 2018 World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. Harari claims “organisms are algorithms”! What’s that about? Well, every life form is a biological/biochemical “algorithm,” which can be studied and translated into electronic signals that a computer can store, analyze and eventually will be able to create algorithms that will “allow us to know ourselves better than we know ourselves”!Do you find that frightening? If so, Harari claims you will not be able to hide from any online or technological data collection site that will be programmed eventually to control human desires, emotions, thoughts and resulting actions!Professor Harari claims technology has a capacity “to hack human beings” as computers are hacked now! He claims high-power computing and biometric data are needed to hack into human biological systems, and that’s being worked on now by sophisticated surveillance machines, governments and corporations. Note all the biometrics being introduced everywhere!What will allow humans to evolve more than in all the 4 billion years life forms have been on Planet Earth?Harari claims advances in computer science and artificial intelligence will make the ‘jump’ from organic life to “inorganic life,” which will be shaped by artificial intelligence! Biochemical algorithms will be the key to establishing “inorganic life.”Harari talks about “Digital Dictatorship” versus “Democracy.”Question: Is science getting too far ahead of itself in wanting to change 4 billion years of evolutionary processes? Harari doesn’t think science should be trusted with the future of life. I’m inclined to agree! However, he admits the United Nations is building a global surveillance system. Why did the USA build that unbelievably large data collection computer storage system, The NSA Utah Data Center?The regulation of the ownership of data being collected on everyone and anyone who “buys into social networks,” computer apps or other trackers like utility companies AMI Smart Meters, or a television set that can broadcast back to third parties what it “sees and hears” within a living room literally will become double-edged swords with more adverse implications than one possibly can guesstimate: no personal freedoms;Νo rights to self-determination—are forced vaccinations the trial run for that?; computers or computer-chips placed into human brains; transhumanism; plus personal data collection devices from wearable technologies probably will become mandatory, or else! Humans really don’t know what they have bought into, I offer, in embracing all the ‘smart’ technologies. Do you really want to become part of a robot, or have a robot become part of you?Professor Harari says biometric data are the key to ultimate data needed to implement artificial intelligence. Social media and biometrics offer that most scientifically-coveted input, in my opinion, for the ultimate scientific ‘creation’ of algorithms for changing humans, life and the world as we know it into a digital dictatorship.There’s a new term for you: Digital Dictatorship!Around 18 minutes on the 29+ minute video below, Professor Harari engages in an open discussion with the moderator wherein they discuss “possible answers.” I’d like to remind readers there is a most challenging Chinese proverb proposing, “May you live in interesting times.”Are we there yet?https://www.activistpost.com/2018/02/data-bodies-brains-minds-products-21st-century.html