2018-03-14 19:29:49
Φωτογραφία για Pink Floyd και Stephen Hawking
Η φωνή στην αρχή είναι του μεγάλου φυσικού Stephen Hawking.

"For millions of years mankind lived just like the animals... Then something happenend which unleashed the power of our imagination...We learned to talk..."

Pink Floyd, LP: The Division Bell, 1994

          
tinanantsou
VIDEO
