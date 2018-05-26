During the last two weeks in the area where I live, SE Pennsylvania, we experienced an inordinate weather pattern that had everyone bar none talking about it and complaining how extraordinarily oppressive it was: Torrential rain daily with no let up, plus no sunshine for days on end!Question: Was that a subtle food-growing interference technique, since this is the time farmers in this area normally would start plowing and seeding field crops. Growing fields were lakes! Is weather geoengineering another method for introducing what can be considered a ‘natural phenomenon’ causing famine because crops drown in the growing fields? In this area, farmers have experienced some of that in recent years. One year the pumpkin crop was lost!Physicians I know and network with began telling me how patients were negatively impacted by that oppressive weather pattern, which apparently was generated by a bank of scalar clouds sent in to stall over and supersaturate the region with apparent ‘chemtrail-created’ toxic rain clouds.Why would scalar clouds affect humans?The answer is very simply due to the fact they contain an inordinate amount of man-made microwave energy, which has negative effects on the human organism.Naturally and before weather geoengineering, when there was an atmospheric and meteorological change, persons who had any type of arthritis or rheumatoid-like disease would feel discomfort from the pressure change, especially folks who had any broken bones that healed, even years ago, would ‘act up’ and signal discomfort—as some would say, “talk to them.” That’s the effect of energy on the human organism.The attention-grabbing aspect of scalar cloud discomfort is that it lasts for days, just not during the original barometric pressure change. My theory as to why that long-lasting discomfort happens is that the physiological discomfort – can be mental too, i.e., severe depression – is due to the extraordinary amount of energy created and stored within those scalar clouds—probably in the megawatts range(s) created by HAARP. Back in 2008, it was reported thatWith 3.6 megawatts of power at its command, HAARP is the most powerful ionospheric heater in the world. (Source)If one megawatt of power is 1,000,000 [million] watts of energy/electromagnetic energy, then 3.6 megawatts would amount to 3,600,000 watts of man-made energy parked overhead for days on end thereby electromagnetically affecting biological processes in humans and other life forms.What no one seems to be factoring into the scalar cloud phenomenon are the neurophysiological effects on human biochemistry. A very scaled-down and analogous ‘version’ could be what many electromagnetic hypersensitive individuals experience from non-thermal radiation adverse effects from Wi-Fi, AMI Smart Meters, and cell phone towers. However, scalar energy uses dramatically more electromagnetic power.To understand what’s going on with weather geoengineering and the obvious unusual and unnatural weather patterns we in the USA have been experiencing, I’ve gotten together a video review to help readers understand it’s not Mother Nature playing around with us; it’s weather geoengineers!HAARP Scalar Energy clouds over Japan~ Proving Heavy HAARP Use In Japan0:34 minutesThese chemical wave clouds had been seen in Japan, this is what scalier [sic] energy, electromagnetic energy looks like when it is literally pulsating highly powerful watts of electrical currents from haarp through the weaponized atmosphere covered in rippled chem clouds. (March 16, 2011)Another scalar cloud ‘bank’HAARP IN ACTION!! WEIRD MAN MADE SCALAR SKY! WAVE CLOUDS!2:26 minutesSBX Haarp Prevents Snowpack in Sierras, PROOF, on 12 03 201419:14 minuteshttps://www.activistpost.com/2018/05/hell-hath-no-fury-like-weather-geoengineering.html