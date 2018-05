2018-05-31 19:01:07

Who would have ever guessed that the creepy spy gadget that’s listening to everything you do is listening to everything you do? Anyone with half a brain, that’s who. Don’t buy this garbage, and don’t let your friends buy it, either.



https://www.activistpost.com/2018/05/dont-be-an-idiot-get-rid-of-alexa.html





VIDEO

ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ