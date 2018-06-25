2018-06-25 17:00:57

It is hardly surprising that the first thing Bayer did after completing their takeover of Monsanto earlier this month was to announce that they were dropping the Monsanto name, merging the two companies’ agrichemical divisions under the Bayer Crop Science name.



After all, as everyone knows, Monsanto is one of the most hated corporations in the world. But Bayer itself has an equally atrocious history of death and destruction. Together they are a match made in hell.



https://www.activistpost.com/2018/06/bayer-monsanto-a-match-made-in-hell.html





