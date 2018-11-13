2018-11-13 20:15:49
How will technology revolutionize our world? Will it empower individuals and free expression, or tighten the noose of the controllers? It seems that there is a constant paradox, an ebb and flow.

Such is the case with Nikola Tesla and his wireless energy tower – which he intended to use to broadcast free wireless energy around the world, combining electricity with communication and information. Instead, the powers that be stopped his plan then.

Today, in 2018, Tesla’s dream has been revived, and a company called Visiv swirling in the military industrial complex has erected a new tower with aims to test and someday broadcast wireless electricity to places close and remote around the world.

With respect to known military testing on the human nervous system, will it free the world, or further confine it? At this point, who can say… but it is a little strange, a little exciting and just a bit eerie that a new Tesla tower is up and running!

What do you think???

https://www.activistpost.com/2018/11/tesla-technology-has-been-revived.html
 
