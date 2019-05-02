2019-05-02 12:00:08
Φωτογραφία για SYMI - The Mamaland - (Video)
Symi is a Greek island and municipality.In Greek mythology, Symi is reputed to be the birthplace of the Charites and to take its name from the nymph Syme.In Homer's Iliad the island is mentioned as the domain of King Nireus, who fought in the Trojan War on the side of the Greeks and was described as the handsomest man in the Achaean forces, after Achilles.

The island, along with the rest of the Dodecanese, changed hands several times in the 20th century: in 1912 the Dodecanese declared independence from the Ottomans as the Federation of the Dodecanese Islands, though they were almost immediately occupied by Italy. The island was formally ceded to Italy in 1923, and on 12 October 1943 it was occupied by the Nazis.At the end of World War II, the surrender of German forces in the region took place on Symi to the British and the island was subject to three years of occupation by them as a result. Symi was finally rejoined with Greece in 1948.

Film directed & music composed by Stamatis Liontos

Produced by LionD productions

www.liond-productions.com
VIDEO
