2019-10-07 20:31:12

Lemmy



Maybe I didn't treat you



Quite as good as I should have



Maybe I didn't love you



Quite as often as I could have



Little things I should have said and done



I just never took the time



You were always on my mind



You were always on my mind



Maybe I didn't hold you



All those lonely, lonely times



And I guess I never told you



I'm so happy that you're mine



If I make you feel second best



Girl, I'm sorry I was blind



You were always on my mind



You were always on my mind



Tell me, tell me that your sweet love hasn't died



Give me, give me one more chance



To keep you satisfied, satisfied



olalathos

