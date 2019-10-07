2019-10-07 20:31:12
Elvis Presley - Always On My Mind
Lemmy

Maybe I didn't treat you

Quite as good as I should have

Maybe I didn't love you

Quite as often as I could have

Little things I should have said and done

I just never took the time

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

Maybe I didn't hold you

All those lonely, lonely times

And I guess I never told you

I'm so happy that you're mine

If I make you feel second best

Girl, I'm sorry I was blind

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

Tell me, tell me that your sweet love hasn't died

Give me, give me one more chance

To keep you satisfied, satisfied

Little things I should have said and done

I just never took the time

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

Maybe I didn't treat you

Quite as good as I should have

Maybe I didn't love you

Quite as often as I could have

Maybe I didn't hold you

All those lonely, lonely times

And I guess I never told you

I'm so happy that you're mine
olalathos
