2019-12-13 00:07:35
Φωτογραφία για Φώναξε Siri, κάλεσε το 911 και έπεσε στο παγωμένο ποτάμι
Είναι το τελευταίο πράγμα που φώναξε ένας άνδρας στην Άϊοβα λίγο πριν το αυτοκίνητό του πέσει με μεγάλη ταχύτητα στο παγωμένο ποτάμι.

CNN

✔@CNN

"Siri, call 911."

When an Iowa man hit a patch of ice and his car plunged into an icy river, he couldn't find his phone to call for help, so he decided to try asking Siri. https://cnn.it/2LJZmoU 

Man rescued after shouting, 'Siri, call 911,' after his car plunged into an icy river

"Siri, call 911." That's what a man in Charles City, Iowa yelled after his car plunged into an icy river while on his way to class.

cnn.com

770

5:31 π.μ. - 12 Δεκ 2019
