2019-12-13 00:07:35

Είναι το τελευταίο πράγμα που φώναξε ένας άνδρας στην Άϊοβα λίγο πριν το αυτοκίνητό του πέσει με μεγάλη ταχύτητα στο παγωμένο ποτάμι.



"Siri, call 911."



When an Iowa man hit a patch of ice and his car plunged into an icy river, he couldn't find his phone to call for help, so he decided to try asking Siri. https://cnn.it/2LJZmoU



Man rescued after shouting, 'Siri, call 911,' after his car plunged into an icy river



"Siri, call 911." That's what a man in Charles City, Iowa yelled after his car plunged into an icy river while on his way to class.



