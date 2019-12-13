2019-12-13 00:07:35
Είναι το τελευταίο πράγμα που φώναξε ένας άνδρας στην Άϊοβα λίγο πριν το αυτοκίνητό του πέσει με μεγάλη ταχύτητα στο παγωμένο ποτάμι.
CNN
✔@CNN
"Siri, call 911."
When an Iowa man hit a patch of ice and his car plunged into an icy river, he couldn't find his phone to call for help, so he decided to try asking Siri. https://cnn.it/2LJZmoU
Man rescued after shouting, 'Siri, call 911,' after his car plunged into an icy river
"Siri, call 911." That's what a man in Charles City, Iowa yelled after his car plunged into an icy river while on his way to class.
cnn.com
770
5:31 π.μ. - 12 Δεκ 2019
