ΧΕΙΜΕΡΙΝΟ ΗΛΙΟΣΤΑΣΙΟ ΣΤΟ ΙΕΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΤΥΜΒΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΑΜΦΙΠΟΛΗΣ -WINTER SOLSTICE IN THE TEMPLE OF THE AMPHIPOLIS TOMB

Χειμερινό ηλιοστάσιο. Στο τέλος της μεγαλύτερης νύχτας του χρόνου θα ξεπροβάλλει ο νέος αναγεννημένος Ήλιος. Καθώς ανατέλλει και φωτίζει το εσωτερικού του τύμβου Καστά, αρχαίες μνήμες και μορφές ξυπνούν και κάτι μαγικό συντελείται...

Winter Solstice. At the end of the longest night of the year the new reborn Sun will emerge. As it rises and illuminates the interior of Kasta tumulus, ancient memories and forms awaken and something magical happens





