2019-12-25 11:19:15
Oh my love we've had our share of tears

Oh my friend we've had our hopes and fears

Oh my friends it's been a long hard year

But now it's Christmas

Yes it's Christmas

Thank God it's Christmas

The moon and stars seem awful cold and bright

Let's hope the snow will make this Christmas right

My friend the world will share this special night

Because it's Christmas

Yes it's Christmas

Thank God it's Christmas

For one night

Thank God it's Christmas yeah

Thank God it's Christmas

Thank God it's Christmas

Can it be Christmas?

Let it be Christmas

Ev'ry day

Oh my love we've lived in troubled days

Oh my friend we have the strangest ways

All my friends on this one day of days

Thank God it's Christmas

Yes it's Christmas

Thank God it's Christmas

For one day

Thank God it's Christmas

Yes it's Christmas

Thank God it's Christmas

Oooh yeah

Thank God it's Christmas

Yes yes yes yes it's Christmas

Thank God it's Christmas

For one day Aυτό..
Θερμοκρασίες υπό το μηδέν σε ορεινά και ημιορεινά της χώρας
Γεύματα αγάπης και αλληλεγγύης από Δήμους της
Αποστολή Hera: η διαστημική άμυνα της Γης
Βίντεο: η μάχη της τσιπούρας με τους Τούρκους στην Καλόλιμνο 24/12/19
Η Αθήνα πλημμύρισε με «ζεστασιά» τη «νύχτα των ευχών»
