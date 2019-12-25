2019-12-25 11:19:15

...for one day"



Oh my love we've had our share of tears



Oh my friend we've had our hopes and fears



Oh my friends it's been a long hard year



But now it's Christmas



Yes it's Christmas



Thank God it's Christmas



The moon and stars seem awful cold and bright



Let's hope the snow will make this Christmas right



My friend the world will share this special night



Because it's Christmas



Yes it's Christmas



Thank God it's Christmas



For one night



Thank God it's Christmas yeah



Thank God it's Christmas



Thank God it's Christmas



Can it be Christmas?



Let it be Christmas



Ev'ry day



Oh my love we've lived in troubled days



Oh my friend we have the strangest ways



All my friends on this one day of days



Thank God it's Christmas



Yes it's Christmas



Thank God it's Christmas



For one day



Thank God it's Christmas



Yes it's Christmas



Thank God it's Christmas



Oooh yeah



Thank God it's Christmas



Yes yes yes yes it's Christmas



Thank God it's Christmas



For one day Aυτό..

