2019-12-25 11:19:15
...for one day"
..............,,,,,,,
Oh my love we've had our share of tears
Oh my friend we've had our hopes and fears
Oh my friends it's been a long hard year
But now it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
The moon and stars seem awful cold and bright
Let's hope the snow will make this Christmas right
My friend the world will share this special night
Because it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
For one night
Thank God it's Christmas yeah
Thank God it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
Can it be Christmas?
Let it be Christmas
Ev'ry day
Oh my love we've lived in troubled days
Oh my friend we have the strangest ways
All my friends on this one day of days
Thank God it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
For one day
Thank God it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
Oooh yeah
Thank God it's Christmas
Yes yes yes yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
For one day Aυτό..
greece-salonikia
..............,,,,,,,
Oh my love we've had our share of tears
Oh my friend we've had our hopes and fears
Oh my friends it's been a long hard year
But now it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
The moon and stars seem awful cold and bright
Let's hope the snow will make this Christmas right
My friend the world will share this special night
Because it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
For one night
Thank God it's Christmas yeah
Thank God it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
Can it be Christmas?
Let it be Christmas
Ev'ry day
Oh my love we've lived in troubled days
Oh my friend we have the strangest ways
All my friends on this one day of days
Thank God it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
For one day
Thank God it's Christmas
Yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
Oooh yeah
Thank God it's Christmas
Yes yes yes yes it's Christmas
Thank God it's Christmas
For one day Aυτό..
greece-salonikia
VIDEO
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟΥπήρξε στα αλήθεια το αστέρι της Βηθλεέμ;
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟΓιατί τα Χριστούγεννα γιορτάζονται στις 25 Δεκεμβρίου;
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ