olalathos

ΑΣ ΑΦΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ LEMMY ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΗΣΕΙ ΜΙΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ!!!Just 'Cos You've Got The PowerTHAT DON'T MEAN YOU GOT THE RIGHT"Just 'Cos You Got The Power"You might be a financial wizard,With a sack of loot,All I see is a slimy lizard,With an expensive suit,Go on and run your corporation,Go and kiss some ass,You might buy half of the nation,But you can't buy classYou bastards think it's funny,Lyin' and thieving all your life,Think all there is is money,Got your future strapped up tight,Just 'Cos You Got The Power,That don't mean you got the rightYou can take my fingers babe,You can take my eyes,You can take my past and future,It won't make you wise,You can have me thrown in jail,You can steal my booze,You can even read my mail,Step on my blue suede shoes,You bastards must be clever,Got it mapped out in black and whit,But don't forget you'll never,Get a dog to walk upright,Just 'Cos You Got The Power,That don't mean you got the rightGo on out make another deal,Feed your big fat face,Go on out and cop a feel,Get on somebody's case,You surely would be satisfied,If you could have it all,But time ain't on your side,You're going to the wallYou think that life's all dollars,Greed and lust and spite,But I wasn't born to follow,Like to get my sleep at night,Just 'Cos You Got The Power,That don't mean you got the right