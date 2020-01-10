2020-01-10 13:06:16
Φωτογραφία για Motörhead - Just 'Cos You've Got The Power
ΑΣ ΑΦΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ LEMMY ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΗΣΕΙ ΜΙΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ!!!

Just 'Cos You've Got The Power

THAT DON'T MEAN YOU GOT THE RIGHT

"Just 'Cos You Got The Power"

You might be a financial wizard,

With a sack of loot,

All I see is a slimy lizard,

With an expensive suit,

Go on and run your corporation,

Go and kiss some ass,

You might buy half of the nation,

But you can't buy class

You bastards think it's funny,

Lyin' and thieving all your life,

Think all there is is money,

Got your future strapped up tight,

Just 'Cos You Got The Power,

That don't mean you got the right

You can take my fingers babe,

You can take my eyes,

You can take my past and future,

It won't make you wise,


You can have me thrown in jail,

You can steal my booze,

You can even read my mail,

Step on my blue suede shoes,

You bastards must be clever,

Got it mapped out in black and whit,

But don't forget you'll never,

Get a dog to walk upright,

Just 'Cos You Got The Power,

That don't mean you got the right

Go on out make another deal,

Feed your big fat face,

Go on out and cop a feel,

Get on somebody's case,

You surely would be satisfied,

If you could have it all,

But time ain't on your side,

You're going to the wall

You think that life's all dollars,

Greed and lust and spite,

But I wasn't born to follow,

Like to get my sleep at night,

Just 'Cos You Got The Power,

That don't mean you got the right
olalathos
VIDEO
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
CES 2020: ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΑΞΙΖΕΙ ΝΑ ΞΕΡΕΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
CES 2020: ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΑΞΙΖΕΙ ΝΑ ΞΕΡΕΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ
To Madame Tussauds «εξοστράκισε» Πρίγκιπα Harry και Meghan Markle από την υπόλοιπη κέρινη βασιλική οικογένεια
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
To Madame Tussauds «εξοστράκισε» Πρίγκιπα Harry και Meghan Markle από την υπόλοιπη κέρινη βασιλική οικογένεια
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Από το Power of Love στο Big Brother;
Από το Power of Love στο Big Brother;
«Power of Love»: Επιστρέφει στην TV, αλλά σε άλλο κανάλι?
«Power of Love»: Επιστρέφει στην TV, αλλά σε άλλο κανάλι?
ALPHA: Ετοιμάζουν το νέο Power Of Love!
ALPHA: Ετοιμάζουν το νέο Power Of Love!
On Psychopathy And Power
On Psychopathy And Power
ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΔΙΑΚΡΙΣΗ ΣΤΕΛΕΧΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΥ ΞΗΡΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΤΡΙΑΘΛΟ (POWER-LIFTING)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΔΙΑΚΡΙΣΗ ΣΤΕΛΕΧΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΥ ΞΗΡΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΤΡΙΑΘΛΟ (POWER-LIFTING)
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης (18/54) στην πρωινή ζώνη 10-1 για χθες,9/1/2020
Τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης (18/54) στην πρωινή ζώνη 10-1 για χθες,9/1/2020
Ολική διαγραφή χρεών ύψους άνω των 120.000 ευρώ για 37χρονη δανειολήπτρια
Ολική διαγραφή χρεών ύψους άνω των 120.000 ευρώ για 37χρονη δανειολήπτρια
Ο Μάικλ Μουρ δεν μασάει τα λόγια του: '
Ο Μάικλ Μουρ δεν μασάει τα λόγια του: '"Για θυμίστε μου ποιους Αμερικάνους σκότωσε ο Σουλεϊμανί;"
Κορίτσια κάνουν απόπειρες αυτοκτονίας μέσω Instagram στη Νορβηγία
Κορίτσια κάνουν απόπειρες αυτοκτονίας μέσω Instagram στη Νορβηγία
Νέες τουρκικές προκλήσεις με δύο υπερπτήσεις πάνω από τη Ρω
Νέες τουρκικές προκλήσεις με δύο υπερπτήσεις πάνω από τη Ρω