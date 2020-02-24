olalathos

Lemmy"Bullet In The Head"This time the bullet cold rocked yaA yellow ribbon instead of a swastikaNothin' proper about ya propagandaFools follow rules when the set commands yaSaid it was blueWhen ya blood was readThat's how ya got a bullet blasted through ya headBlasted through ya headBlasted through ya headI give a shout out to the living deadWho stood and watched as the feds cold centralizedSo serene on the screenYou were mesmerisedCellular phones soundin' a death toneCorporations coldTurn ya to stone before ya realiseThey load the clip in omnicolourSaid they pack the 9, they fire it at prime timeSleeping gas, every home was like AlcatrazAnd mutha fuckas lost their mindsJust victims of the in-house drive-byThey say jump, you say how highJust victims of the in-house drive-byThey say jump, you say how highRun it!Just victims of the in-house drive-byThey say jump, you say how highJust victims of the in-house drive-byThey say jump, you say how highChecka, checka, check it outThey load the clip in omnicolourSaid they pack the 9, they fire it at prime timeSleeping gas, every home was like AlcatrazAnd mutha fuckas lost their mindsNo escape from the mass mind rapePlay it again jack and then rewind the tapeAnd then play it again and again and againUntil ya mind is locked inBelievin' all the lies that they're tellin' yaBuyin' all the products that they're sellin' yaThey say jump and ya say how highYa brain-deadYa gotta fuckin' bullet in ya headJust victims of the in-house drive-byThey say jump, you say how highJust victims of the in-house drive-byThey say jump, you say how highUggh! Yeah! Yea!Ya standin' in lineBelievin' the liesYa bowin' down to the flagYa gotta bullet in ya headYa standin' in lineBelievin' the liesYa bowin' down to the flagYa gotta bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya headA bullet in ya head!A bullet in ya head!A bullet in ya head!A bullet in ya head!A bullet in ya head!A bullet in ya head!A bullet in ya head!Ya gotta bullet in ya fuckin' head!Yeah!Yeah!