2020-02-24 19:08:59
"Bullet In The Head"

This time the bullet cold rocked ya

A yellow ribbon instead of a swastika

Nothin' proper about ya propaganda

Fools follow rules when the set commands ya

Said it was blue

When ya blood was read

That's how ya got a bullet blasted through ya head

Blasted through ya head

Blasted through ya head

I give a shout out to the living dead

Who stood and watched as the feds cold centralized

So serene on the screen

You were mesmerised

Cellular phones soundin' a death tone

Corporations cold

Turn ya to stone before ya realise

They load the clip in omnicolour

Said they pack the 9, they fire it at prime time

Sleeping gas, every home was like Alcatraz

And mutha fuckas lost their minds


Just victims of the in-house drive-by

They say jump, you say how high

Just victims of the in-house drive-by

They say jump, you say how high

Run it!

Just victims of the in-house drive-by

They say jump, you say how high

Just victims of the in-house drive-by

They say jump, you say how high

Checka, checka, check it out

They load the clip in omnicolour

Said they pack the 9, they fire it at prime time

Sleeping gas, every home was like Alcatraz

And mutha fuckas lost their minds

No escape from the mass mind rape

Play it again jack and then rewind the tape

And then play it again and again and again

Until ya mind is locked in

Believin' all the lies that they're tellin' ya

Buyin' all the products that they're sellin' ya

They say jump and ya say how high

Ya brain-dead

Ya gotta fuckin' bullet in ya head

Just victims of the in-house drive-by

They say jump, you say how high

Just victims of the in-house drive-by

They say jump, you say how high

Uggh! Yeah! Yea!

Ya standin' in line

Believin' the lies

Ya bowin' down to the flag

Ya gotta bullet in ya head

Ya standin' in line

Believin' the lies

Ya bowin' down to the flag

Ya gotta bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head

A bullet in ya head!

A bullet in ya head!

A bullet in ya head!

A bullet in ya head!

A bullet in ya head!

A bullet in ya head!

A bullet in ya head!

Ya gotta bullet in ya fuckin' head!

Yeah!
Yeah!
