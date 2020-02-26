2020-02-26 00:53:00
Φωτογραφία για Ο Ι. ΑΝΤΩΝΙΑΔΗΣ για νέο ασφαλιστικό: Τι αλλάζει για στελέχη ΕΔ-ΣΑ και αποστράτους (BINTEO)
Εκπομπή Αρτηρία της Φρ. Σαββοργιnνάκη (ART Channel) της 21ης Ιανουαρίου 2020 - Ο Οικονομικός Σύμβουλος ΕΑΑ Ι. ΑΝΤΩΝΙΑΔΗΣ για το νέο ασφαλιστικό Στρατιωτικών

Ο Γ. Αντωνιάδης, Οικονομικός Σύμβουλος των Ε.Α.Α., καλεσμένος την 21 Ιανουαρίου 2020 στην εκπομπή «ΑΡΤΗΡΙΑ» στο ART CHANNEL, με την κ. Φρ. Σαββοργινάκη, αναφέρεται στο νέο ασφαλιστικό Στρατιωτικών-Σωμάτων Ασφαλείας και Αποστράτων.

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ:

