2020-04-03 17:39:25

Μία πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα πρόταση από τον Ken Robinson.







Millions of parents and carers have suddenly found themselves responsible for overseeing their children’s education from home.



If you’re one of them, you may be finding this a daunting challenge to be facing on top of all of the other stresses of our current global situation. I am launching a podcast special to help bring you and your family resources and insight from around the world, and to give you the opportunity to share what is happening with your own family so that others can benefit from your experiences. No matter how isolated you may be feeling, the support you need is out there and my hope is that this podcast will connect you to it.



Please watch the video here: https://youtu.be/R5BX8jtzLTw to learn more, and then I invite you to be in touch with your stories, questions, concerns or insights by emailing LFH@nevergrey.org. With your permission some of these may be featured in the series and I may be in touch to arrange an interview so that we can share and exchange ideas.



Stay safe.



Ken



#homeschool #coronavirus #covid19 #lockdown #parenting #learningfromhome

tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

VIDEO

ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ