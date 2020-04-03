2020-04-03 17:39:25
Φωτογραφία για Sir Ken Robinson: New. Learning From Home
Μία πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα πρόταση από τον Ken Robinson.

          

Millions of parents and carers have suddenly found themselves responsible for overseeing their children’s education from home.

If you’re one of them, you may be finding this a daunting challenge to be facing on top of all of the other stresses of our current global situation. I am launching a podcast special to help bring you and your family resources and insight from around the world, and to give you the opportunity to share what is happening with your own family so that others can benefit from your experiences. No matter how isolated you may be feeling, the support you need is out there and my hope is that this podcast will connect you to it.

Please watch the video here: https://youtu.be/R5BX8jtzLTw to learn more, and then I invite you to be in touch with your stories, questions, concerns or insights by emailing LFH@nevergrey.org. With your permission some of these may be featured in the series and I may be in touch to arrange an interview so that we can share and exchange ideas.

Stay safe.

Ken

#homeschool #coronavirus #covid19 #lockdown #parenting #learningfromhome
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
VIDEO
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Παρασκευή του Ακαθίστου Ύμνου: Να παρακαλέσουμε την Μητέρα μας και Μητέρα Του Θεού μας, να κάνει κάτι, ώστε να επιστρέψουμε στους Ναούς
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Παρασκευή του Ακαθίστου Ύμνου: Να παρακαλέσουμε την Μητέρα μας και Μητέρα Του Θεού μας, να κάνει κάτι, ώστε να επιστρέψουμε στους Ναούς
Είπε Γέρων ...
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Είπε Γέρων ...
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Διακόσιες θέσεις δωρεάν για τα προγράμματα e-learning από το Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών
Διακόσιες θέσεις δωρεάν για τα προγράμματα e-learning από το Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών
Η NVIDIA καλεί τους Gamers σε Folding@Home κατά του COVID-19
Η NVIDIA καλεί τους Gamers σε Folding@Home κατά του COVID-19
Ο ΙΣΑ εκφράζει την έντονη διαμαρτυρία του στον Υφυπουργό Υγείας Β.Κοντοζαμάνη, για τη διαδικασία πιστοποίησης φαρμακοποιών για την διενέργεια εμβολιασμού, με τη μέθοδο e-learning
Ο ΙΣΑ εκφράζει την έντονη διαμαρτυρία του στον Υφυπουργό Υγείας Β.Κοντοζαμάνη, για τη διαδικασία πιστοποίησης φαρμακοποιών για την διενέργεια εμβολιασμού, με τη μέθοδο e-learning
E-Learning σε Τομείς Αιχμής από το ΕΚΠΑ
E-Learning σε Τομείς Αιχμής από το ΕΚΠΑ
Κρουαζιέρα: Το λιμάνι του Βόλου γίνεται home port
Κρουαζιέρα: Το λιμάνι του Βόλου γίνεται home port
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Κορονοϊός: Πιθανό να να εξαπλώνεται από τον αέρα απλώς με την αναπνοή
Κορονοϊός: Πιθανό να να εξαπλώνεται από τον αέρα απλώς με την αναπνοή
Δείτε τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης στο Prime time
Δείτε τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης στο Prime time
Τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης(18/54) στα κεντρικά δελτία ειδήσεων (2/4/20)
Τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης(18/54) στα κεντρικά δελτία ειδήσεων (2/4/20)
Τα φρούτα και τα λαχανικά που αντέχουν στο ψυγείο τουλάχιστον 1 μήνα
Τα φρούτα και τα λαχανικά που αντέχουν στο ψυγείο τουλάχιστον 1 μήνα
Εκεί ποντάρει η Σέφιλντ για να αποσπάσει το
Εκεί ποντάρει η Σέφιλντ για να αποσπάσει το "ναι" του Ομάρ