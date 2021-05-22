2021-05-22 18:29:25
Φωτογραφία για Ομιλία : Gravitational Waves from Primordial Black Holes of an Early Matter Era
You are cordially invited to attend the next online colloquium of HSRGC.

Εκδήλωση από την  Ελληνική Εταιρεία Σχετικότητας, Βαρύτητας και Κοσμολογίας

Date: Monday, May 24th, 2021 at 16:00 (UTC+3 Athens time).

Speaker: Christoforos Kouvaris, Prof. (Nationa Technical University of Athens)

Title: Gravitational Waves from Primordial Black Holes of an Early Matter Era

Abstract:

Primordial black holes could account for part of the dark matter relic abundance. This talk will review the constraints on this possible scenario and focus on the production of gravitational waves from the epoch of the primordial black hole formation in an early matter domination phase of the Universe, using a non-perturbative technique. The prospects of detection for this gravitational wave background will be discussed.

Zoom link:

https://authgr.zoom.us/j/91073534977 Please feel free to share this information with anyone who may have an interest in attending the talk!

The talk will be in English

