2021-08-23 18:12:25
Noam Chomsky is sometimes referred to as “the father of modern linguistics”, is a political activist, cognitive scientist, linguist, and philosopher who currently holds joint appointments at MIT and UofA. He is the author of over 100 books and generally considered one of the greatest living public intellectuals as well as being one of the most cited scholars in history. His most recent book, Yugoslavia: Peace, War, and Dissolution, is a collection of his previously published essays on that country. In the book, Chomsky reflects on the way international politics has affected Yugoslavia over the past 25 years and what it means for the global socio-economic landscape.
Διαιτητής έπεσε στα γόνατα όταν κατάλαβε το λάθος του!
Διαιτητής έπεσε στα γόνατα όταν κατάλαβε το λάθος του!
Βίσση- Βανδή: Ο λόγος που δεν θα συνεργαστούν άμεσα
Βίσση- Βανδή: Ο λόγος που δεν θα συνεργαστούν άμεσα
Αφγανιστάν: Ανταλλαγή πυρών στην «κόλαση» του αεροδρομίου της Καμπούλ - 1 νεκρός και 3 τραυματίες
Αφγανιστάν: Εκατοντάδες Ταλιμπάν κατευθύνονται προς την Κοιλάδα Πανσίρ
Σχέδια έκτακτης ανάγκης από ΕΛ.ΑΣ. και Λιμενικό για ενδεχόμενο προσφυγικό κύμα από το Αφγανιστάν
Αφγανιστάν: Πανικός στο αεροδρόμιο της Καμπούλ - 4 νεκροί άνθρωποι έχασαν την ζωή τους
Αφγανιστάν: Εκτέλεσαν στρατηγό δεμένο χειροπόδαρα - Σκηνές σοκ (Video)
Επενδύει στην ενημέρωση
Ίνα Ινάκι: Βασικός χορηγός στη φανέλα σε ελληνική ποδοσφαιρική ομάδα
Ένας ακόμα...εσωτερικός αντίπαλος για τον Γιαννούλη
Στο slot 19.00-20.00 τα «Ξένα Χέρια»...
Αύριο οι ανακοινώσεις για τα νέα μέτρα...
