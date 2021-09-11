Τα βραβεία Νόμπελ της τρελής επιστήμης (Ig Nobel) δίνονται σε αντισυμβατικές μελέτες και ανακαλύψεις, πολλές από τις οποίες δημοσιεύονται ακόμα και σε σοβαρά επιστημονικά περιοδικά. Mε σύνθημα «πρώτα σε κάνουν να γελάσεις, μετά να σκεφθείς», τα βραβεία Ig απονέμονται από το χιουμοριστικό επιστημονικό περιοδικό «Annals of Improbable Research».ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΦΥΣΙΚΗΣΤο βραβείο Φυσικής απονεμήθηκε στους Alessandro Corbetta, Jasper Meeusen, Chung-min Lee, Roberto Benzi, και Federico Toschi για την πειραματική τους έρευνα με τίτλο ‘Physics-based modeling and data representation of pairwise interactions among pedestrians‘, όπου επιχειρούν να εξηγήσουν γιατί οι άνθρωποι δεν συγκρούονται μεταξύ τους όταν περπατάνε στα πεζοδρόμια.Ως ‘πειραματική διάταξη’ για την παρακολούθηση πεζών χρησιμοποιήθηκε επί 6 μήνες ο σιδηροδρομικός σταθμός του ΑϊντχόφενΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΧΗΜΕΙΑΣΤο Ig Nobel Χημείας έχει και ελληνικό χρώμα. Βραβεύονται οι Jörg Wicker, Nicolas Krauter, Bettina Derstroff, Christof Stönner, Efstratios Bourtsoukidis, Achim Edtbauer, Jochen Wulf, Thomas Klüpfel, Stefan Kramer, και Jonathan Williams, για τις εργασίες τους ‘Proof of Concept Study: Testing Human Volatile Organic Compounds as Tools for Age Classification of Films‘ και ‘Cinema Data Mining: The Smell of Fear‘, σχετικές με την χημική ανάλυση του αέρα μέσα στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες, με σκοπό τον έλεγχο των οσμών (!) που παράγονται από τους θεατές όταν η ταινία που προβάλλεται περιέχει βία, σεξ, αντικοινωνικές συμπεριφορές, χρήση ναρκωτικών και βωμολογίες.

Το BΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΒΙΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ δόθηκε στην Susanne Schötz για την ανάλυση των παραλλαγών στο γουργούρισμα, το νιαούρισμα, την γκρίνια, και άλλων τρόπων επικοινωνίας της γάτας με τον άνθρωπο. Όλα αυτά τα σημαντικά περιγράφονται στις εργασίες: ‘A Comparative Acoustic Analysis of Purring in Four Cats‘ – ‘A Phonetic Pilot Study of Vocalisations in Three Cats‘ – ‘A Phonetic Pilot Study of Chirp, Chatter, Tweet and Tweedle in Three Domestic Cats‘ – ‘A Study of Human Perception of Intonation in Domestic Cat Meows‘

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΟΙΚΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ παίρνουν οι Leila Satari, Alba Guillén, Àngela Vidal-Verdú, και Manuel Porcar, για την εργασία τους με τίτλο ‘The Wasted Chewing Gum Bacteriome‘, όπου χρησιμοποιήθηκε η γενετική ανάλυση για τον εντοπισμό των διαφόρων ειδών βακτηρίων που αναπτύσσονται σε σβώλους από πεταμένες τσίχλες κολλημένες σε πεζοδρόμια σε διάφορες χώρες.

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΩΝ απονεμήθηκε στον Pavlo Blavatskyy, για την εργασία του ‘Obesity of Politicians and Corruption in Post‐Soviet Countries‘, όπου δείχνει πως η παχυσαρκία των πολιτικών μιας χώρας μας δείχνει το μέγεθος της διαφθοράς σ’ αυτή τη χώρα.

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗΣ δόθηκε στους Olcay Cem Bulut, Dare Oladokun, Burkard Lippert, και Ralph Hohenberger, για την εργασία τους με τίτλο ‘Can Sex Improve Nasal Function? — An Exploration of the Link Between Sex and Nasal Function‘. Εκεί δείχνουν ότι οι οργασμοί στο σεξ είναι εξίσου αποτελεσματικοί με τα αντίστοιχα φάρμακα στη βελτίωση της ρινικής αναπνοής (ξεβούλωμα μύτης)!

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΕΙΡΗΝΗΣ πάει στους Ethan Beseris, Steven Naleway, και David Carrier, για την εργασία τους ‘Impact Protection Potential of Mammalian Hair: Testing the Pugilism Hypothesis for the Evolution of Human Facial Hair‘, όπου διερευνούν την υπόθεση ότι οι άνθρωποι εξέλιξαν τα γένια για να προστατεύονται από τις γροθιές στο πρόσωπο!

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ (σχετικό κατά κάποιο τρόπο με το προαναφερθέν βραβείο Φυσικής), στους Hisashi Murakami, Claudio Feliciani, Yuta Nishiyama, και Katsuhiro Nishinari, για την εργασία τους ‘Mutual Anticipation Can Contribute to Self-Organization in Human Crowds‘, όπου περιγράφονται τα πειράματα που είχαν ως στόχο την εξήγηση γιατί οι πεζοί μερικές φορές συγκρούονται με άλλους πεζούς.

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΕΝΤΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ, στους John Mulrennan, Jr., Roger Grothaus, Charles Hammond, και Jay Lamdin, για την έρευνά τους με τίτλο ‘A New Method of Cockroach Control on Submarines‘, όπου περιγράφεται μια νέα μέθοδος εξολόθρευσης κατσαρίδων σε υποβρύχια!

Το ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΩΝ, στους Robin Radcliffe, Mark Jago, Peter Morkel, Estelle Morkel, Pierre du Preez, Piet Beytell, Birgit Kotting, Bakker Manuel, Jan Hendrik du Preez, Michele Miller, Julia Felippe, Stephen Parry, και Robin Gleed για την εργασία τους ‘The Pulmonary and Metabolic Effects of Suspension by the Feet Compared with Lateral Recumbency in Immobilized Black Rhinoceroses (Diceros bicornis) Captured by Aerial Darting‘, όπου εξετάζεται πειραματικά το αν είναι ασφαλέστερη η εναέρια μεταφορά ενός ρινόκερου όταν είναι κρεμασμένος ανάποδα:

πηγή: https://www.improbable.com/2021-ceremony/winners

The 2021 Ig Nobel Prize Winners

The 2021 Ig Nobel Prizes were awarded at the 31st First Annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The ceremony was webcast.

BIOLOGY PRIZE [SWEDEN]:



Susanne Schötz for analyzing variations in purring, chirping, chattering, trilling, tweedling, murmuring, meowing, moaning, squeaking, hissing, yowling, howling, growling, and other modes of cat–human communication.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Susanne Schötz

ECOLOGY PRIZE [SPAIN. IRAN]:



Leila Satari, Alba Guillén, Àngela Vidal-Verdú, and Manuel Porcar, for using genetic analysis to identify the different species of bacteria that reside in wads of discarded chewing gum stuck on pavements in various countries.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Leila Satari, Alba Guillén, Àngela Vidal-Verdú, Manuel Porcar

CHEMISTRY PRIZE [GERMANY, UK, NEW ZEALAND, GREECE, CYPRUS, AUSTRIA]:



Jörg Wicker, Nicolas Krauter, Bettina Derstroff, Christof Stönner, Efstratios Bourtsoukidis, Achim Edtbauer, Jochen Wulf, Thomas Klüpfel, Stefan Kramer, and Jonathan Williams, for chemically analyzing the air inside movie theaters, to test whether the odors produced by an audience reliably indicate the levels of violence, sex, antisocial behavior, drug use, and bad language in the movie the audience is watching.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Jörg Wicker, Nicolas Krauter, Bettina Derstroff, Christof Stönner, Efstratios Bourtsoukidis, Achim Edtbauer, Jochen Wulf, Thomas Klüpfel, Stefan Kramer, Jonathan Williams

ECONOMICS PRIZE [FRANCE, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRALIA, AUSTRIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, UK]:



Pavlo Blavatskyy, for discovering that the obesity of a country’s politicians may be a good indicator of that country’s corruption.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Pavlo Blavatskyy

MEDICINE PRIZE [GERMANY, TURKEY, UK]:



Olcay Cem Bulut, Dare Oladokun, Burkard Lippert, and Ralph Hohenberger, for demonstrating that sexual orgasms can be as effective as decongestant medicines at improving nasal breathing.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Olcay Cem Bulut, Dare Oladokun, Ralph Hohenberger

PEACE PRIZE [USA]:



Ethan Beseris, Steven Naleway, and David Carrier, for testing the hypothesis that humans evolved beards to protect themselves from punches to the face.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Ethan Beseris, Steven Naleway, David Carrier

PHYSICS PRIZE [THE NETHERLANDS, ITALY, TAIWAN, USA]:



Alessandro Corbetta, Jasper Meeusen, Chung-min Lee, Roberto Benzi, and Federico Toschi, for conducting experiments to learn why pedestrians do not constantly collide with other pedestrians.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Alessandro Corbetta, Jasper Meeusen, Chung-min Lee, Roberto Benzi,, Federico Toschi

KINETICS PRIZE [JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, ITALY]:



Hisashi Murakami, Claudio Feliciani, Yuta Nishiyama, and Katsuhiro Nishinari, for conducting experiments to learn why pedestrians do sometimes collide with other pedestrians.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Hisashi Murakami, Claudio Feliciani, Yuta Nishiyama, Katsuhiro Nishinari

ENTOMOLOGY PRIZE [USA]:



John Mulrennan, Jr., Roger Grothaus, Charles Hammond, and Jay Lamdin, for their research study “A New Method of Cockroach Control on Submarines”.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: John Mulrennan, Jr.

TRANSPORTATION PRIZE [NAMIBIA, SOUTH AFRICA, TANZANIA, ZIMBABWE, BRAZIL, UK, USA]:



Robin Radcliffe, Mark Jago, Peter Morkel, Estelle Morkel, Pierre du Preez, Piet Beytell, Birgit Kotting, Bakker Manuel, Jan Hendrik du Preez, Michele Miller, Julia Felippe, Stephen Parry, and Robin Gleed, for determining by experiment whether it is safer to transport an airborne rhinoceros upside-down.



WHO TOOK PART IN THE CEREMONY: Pete Morkel, Mark Jago, Robin Gleed, Robin Radcliffe

tinanantsou.blogspot.gr