2021-12-19 19:00:03
Φωτογραφία για CERN: Διαγωνισμός Beamline for Schools



Are you a high-school student or teacher anywhere in the world?

Do you wonder what it’s like to be a scientist?

Would you like to see what it’s like working at CERN?

If you tick all the boxes, register now for the Beamline for Schools competition!

Teams of five students (or more) are invited to think of a simple and creative experiment that can be performed at the beamline of a particle accelerator. The two winning teams will get the opportunity to conduct their experiments at the Proton Synchrotron accelerator at CERN.

The proposal must be submitted by 15 April 2022 CET at midnight.

Find out more: home.cern/news/news/cern/register-now-beamline-schools-2022


tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Λάουρα Νάργες: «Είδα ότι υπήρχε ένα ταβάνι που λεγόταν backstage του Voice»
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Λάουρα Νάργες: «Είδα ότι υπήρχε ένα ταβάνι που λεγόταν backstage του Voice»
«Καταστροφές και θρίαμβοι»: Νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ στον ΣΚΑΙ
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
«Καταστροφές και θρίαμβοι»: Νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ στον ΣΚΑΙ
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Τον Ιανουάριο ξεκινά ο διαγωνισμός για το Θριάσιο ΙΙ
Τον Ιανουάριο ξεκινά ο διαγωνισμός για το Θριάσιο ΙΙ
CERN Υποτροφίες για νέους αποφοίτους
CERN Υποτροφίες για νέους αποφοίτους
Eurovision 2022: Με live on tape θα διεξαχθεί ο διαγωνισμός
Eurovision 2022: Με live on tape θα διεξαχθεί ο διαγωνισμός
Διαγωνισμός για ανάπτυξη υλικού για μαθητές με νοητική αναπηρία (και για το μάθημα των Θρησκευτικών)
Διαγωνισμός για ανάπτυξη υλικού για μαθητές με νοητική αναπηρία (και για το μάθημα των Θρησκευτικών)
Προκηρύχθηκε διαγωνισμός για την πρόσληψη 30 ψυχολόγων και 30 γιατρών στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ
Προκηρύχθηκε διαγωνισμός για την πρόσληψη 30 ψυχολόγων και 30 γιατρών στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
«Κομάντα και δράκοι»: Ο Σήφης αποκαλύπτει όλα όσα ξέρει στην αστυνομία
«Κομάντα και δράκοι»: Ο Σήφης αποκαλύπτει όλα όσα ξέρει στην αστυνομία
Κρατερός Κατσούλης: «Δεν υπάρχει διαχωρισμός ανάμεσα σε γυναίκες και άντρες»
Κρατερός Κατσούλης: «Δεν υπάρχει διαχωρισμός ανάμεσα σε γυναίκες και άντρες»
Τα κρούσματα σήμερα. Ο χάρτης της διασποράς
Τα κρούσματα σήμερα. Ο χάρτης της διασποράς
Πρόταση «βόμβα» για υποχρεωτικό εμβολιασμό για όλους στην Ευρώπη
Πρόταση «βόμβα» για υποχρεωτικό εμβολιασμό για όλους στην Ευρώπη
Έβρος: Άνοιξαν το φέρετρο στην κηδεία και είδαν λάθος νεκρό
Έβρος: Άνοιξαν το φέρετρο στην κηδεία και είδαν λάθος νεκρό