Are you a high-school student or teacher anywhere in the world?Do you wonder what it’s like to be a scientist?Would you like to see what it’s like working at CERN?If you tick all the boxes, register now for the Beamline for Schools competition!Teams of five students (or more) are invited to think of a simple and creative experiment that can be performed at the beamline of a particle accelerator. The two winning teams will get the opportunity to conduct their experiments at the Proton Synchrotron accelerator at CERN.The proposal must be submitted by 15 April 2022 CET at midnight.Find out more: home.cern/news/news/cern/register-now-beamline-schools-2022

