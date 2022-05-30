paraklisi

Ο μπάρμπα-Θεόδωρος ζούσε σ’ ένα χωριό του Ξηρομέρου της Αιτωλοακαρνανίας. Ήταν περίπου 52 ετών και δεν είχε ποτέ εξομολογηθεί. Πήγαινε όμως στην Εκκλησία και είχε καλή προαίρεση.Κάποτε, όταν βρέθηκε στον Αστακό, (κωμόπολη) για μία υπόθεση του, πήγε στον Ι. Ναό του αγίου Νικολάου, βρήκε τον εφημέριο π. Ιερόθεο, που ήταν και Πνευματικός, και εξομολογήθηκε. Έκανε μια τυπική εξομολόγηση και τις βαριές αμαρτίες δεν τις είπε. Εκείνος για να τον στηρίξει στην μετάνοια, του συνέστησε να επισκεφτεί την ιερά Μονή του αγίου Γερασίμου στην Κεφαλληνία που πανηγυρίζει το καλοκαίρι στις 16 Αυγούστου.Πράγματι, ο αείμνηστος μπαρμπα-Θεόδωρος, μετέβη με άλλους προσκυνητές στο μοναστήρι του αγίου Γερασίμου στις 15 Αυγούστου. Το απόγευμα της 15ης Αυγούστου μεταφέρουν την τιμία Λάρνακα του αγίου Γερασίμου στον μεγάλο ναό για την τελετή της πανηγύρεως. Κατά την μεταφορά η Λάρνακα του Αγίου περνά πάνω από αρρώστους, κυρίως δαιμονισμένους και την συνοδεύει ο Αρχιερεύς της περιοχής, περιστοιχισμένος από πλειάδα ιερέων της νήσου Κεφαλονιάς. Βρέθηκε λοιπόν και ο μπαρμπα-Θεόδωρος εκεί κοντά, σαν τον Ζακχαίο, παρακολουθώντας την τελετή της μεταφοράς της τίμιας Λάρνακας του Αγίου.Τότε λοιπόν ξεπετάχτηκε ένας δαιμονισμένος και άρχισε να λέγει: «Θόδωρε, τί θέλεις εσύ εδώ; Ήλθε και ο Θόδωρος στον Καψάλη!» (Έτσι αποκαλεί τον άγιο Γεράσιμο ο διάβολος). Μετά απευθυνόμενος σ’ έναν άλλο δαιμονισμένο του λέγει: «Θωμά, ακούς; Ήλθε και ο Θόδωρος στον Καψάλη! Δος του χαβαδάκι!». Άρχισαν, λοιπόν, να του φωνάζουν υπενθυμίζοντας και αμαρτίες, τις οποίες δεν είχε εξομολογηθεί και οι οποίες ήταν θανάσιμες, ενώ αυτός ένιωθε καταντροπιασμένος.Ακούοντας όλα αυτά ο μπαρμπα-Θεόδωρος, έντρομος έτρεξε μπροστά στην τιμία Λάρνακα και απευθυνόμενος στον αείμνηστο Αρχιερέα π. Ιερόθεο Βουή, του λέγει: «Τρελαίνομαι, θέλω Πνευματικό να εξομολογηθώ τώρα». Τότε ο αείμνηστος Αρχιερεύς σταμάτησε την πομπή, δέχθηκε με στοργή τον μπαρμπα-Θεόδωρο και ανέθεσε σ’ ένα Πνευματικό να τον εξομολογήσει κατ’ ιδίαν μέσα στον μικρό Ι. Ναό, ενώ η πομπή συνέχισε την πορεία της. Μετά οι δαιμονισμένοι δεν μπορούσαν πλέον να του πουν τίποτε, γιατί είχαν σβηστή οι αμαρτίες του με την καλή εξομολόγηση.Αυτά τα διηγήθηκε αυτούσια ο αείμνηστος μπαρμπα-Θεόδωρος, ο οποίος από τότε άλλαξε ριζικά την ζωή του, ζώντας με συνεχή μετάνοια και τηρώντας με φόβο Θεού τις εντολές του Χριστού. Έφτασε σε ηλικία 95 ετών και απεβίωσε εν ειρήνη και μετανοία την 23η Απριλίου 2000. Αιωνία του η μνήμη. Αμήν.«Ασκητές μέσα στον κόσμο»Πηγή———————————The Confession of Barba-Theodoros the UnconfessedBarba-Theodoros* lived in the village of Xeromeros in Aetolia-Acarnania. He was around 52 years old and never went to confession. Yet he would go to church and had a good intention.Once, when he was in the town of Astako for a business matter, he went to the Sacred Church of Saint Nicholas, where he found the parish priest Fr. Hierotheos, who was also a Spiritual Father, and he confessed. He made a formal confession, but he did not confess his heavy sins. Fr. Hierotheos, in order to support his repentance, recommended that he visit the Sacred Monastery of Saint Gerasimos in Kefallonia which celebrates in the summer on the 16th of August.Indeed, the ever-memorable Barba-Theodoros went with other pilgrims to the Monastery of Saint Gerasimos on August 15th. In the evening of the 15th of August they carried the honorable casket of Saint Gerasimos to the big church for the ceremony of the feast. During the transfer of the casket of the Saint it passed over the sick, especially the demon possessed, and it was accompanied by the Hierarch of the region, surrounded by a multitude of priests from the island of Kefallonia. Thus, Barba-Theodoros was nearby, like Zacchaeus, watching the ceremony of the transfer of the honorable casket of the Saint.Then, suddenly a demon possessed man sprang forward and began to say: "Theodore, what do you want here? So Theodore has also come to Kapsali" (Kapsali, or the Burner, is what the devil calls Saint Gerasimos). He then addressed another demon possessed man and said: "Thomas, did you hear? Theodore also came to Kapsali! Give him a melody!" Therefore, they began to scream and recall his sins, the ones he did not confess yet were mortal, and he felt humiliated.Hearing all this, Barba-Theodoros ran in terror before the honorable casket and addressed the ever-memorable Hierarch Fr. Hierotheos Vouis, and said: "I’m going crazy! I need a Spiritual Father to confess now." Then the ever-memorable Hierarch stopped the procession, received Barba-Theodoros with affection, and commissioned a Spiritual Father to confess him immediately in the small sacred church, while the procession continued its course. Afterwards the demon possessed could no longer tell him anything, because his sins were erased by a good confession.These things were narrated by the ever-memorable Barba-Theodoros himself, who since then radically changed his life, living in constant repentance and keeping with the fear of God the commandments of Christ. He reached the age of 95 and departed in peace and repentance on the 23rd of April 2000. May his memory be eternal. Amen.* Barbas is a term of address indicating either respect for an older man or friendly familiarity, from the Italian barba"uncle", or "man with a beard". It may also be a reduced form of a surname, for example Barba-Theodoros can mean "Uncle Theodoros". [trans. note]From the book Ασκητές μέσα στον κόσμο (Ascetics in the World), "Ο μπαρμπα-Θεόδωρος ο ανεξομολόγητος". Translated by John Sanidopoulos.Source