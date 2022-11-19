tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Θες να εργαστείς στο μεγαλύτερο ερευνητικό κέντρο του κόσμου;Company DescriptionAt CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, physicists and engineers are probing the fundamental structure of the universe. Using the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments, they study the basic constituents of matter - fundamental particles that are made to collide together at close to the speed of light. The process gives physicists clues about how particles interact, and provides insights into the fundamental laws of nature. Find out more on http://home.cern.Diversity has been an integral part of CERN's mission since its foundation and is an established value of the Organization.This is your Quest. Deepen your knowledge and expertise faster than anywhere else on earth. Take Part!Job Description· Handle daily operational requests for the HiRadMat users and facility. In addition, the tasks will include planning and coordination of the facility's bodies (scientific and technical boards), as well as work with the experiments for their installation, data taking and data analysis.· Active participation in various experiments that take place in the facility around the scientific the principles of material science, accelerator physics, astrophysics. In this function, the candidate will be part of international collaborations and directly contributing to the development of experiments.· You will be performing calculations of various accelerator physics quantities, write relevant codes that assist the operation and actively participate in the R&D that the experiments perform.· You will be part of the EURO-LABS, WP3 (‘Material Testing’) Task Force 1 management team. You will be involved in an upgrade of the facility towards higher brightness beams, and be part of a dedicated upgrade study group.· You will contribute to the development of key accelerator components required for a future high-intensity operation of the facility.Website: https://hiradmat.web.cern.ch/QualificationsEligibility criteria:You are a national of a CERN Member or Associate Member State.You have a Master’s degree and between 2 and 6 years’ experience or PhD with up to 3 years of relevant experience in Applied Physics, Material Science, Mechanical Engineering or other related field.You should have a working knowledge of English or French.Skills and/or knowledge:Knowledge of Python.Knowledge of beam-matter interaction.Experience in calculations with ANSYS or COMSOL is an asset.Additional InformationWhat we offer: An employment contract of in principle 24 months, with a possible extension up to 36 months;On-the-job and formal training at CERN as well as in-house language courses for English and/or French;A monthly stipend ranging between 6050 and 6650 Swiss Francs per month (net of tax);Coverage by CERN’s comprehensive health scheme (for yourself, your spouse and children), and membership of the CERN Pension Fund;Depending on your individual circumstances: installation grant; family, child and infant allowances; payment of travel expenses at the beginning and end of contract;30 days of paid leave per year.How to Apply:You will need the following documents to complete your application:A CV;A scanned PDF of your most recent relevant qualification;We recommend to add two recent letters of recommendation, giving an overview of your academic and/or professional achievements. You can upload these letters at the time of application if you have them to hand. You will also be provided with a link as soon as you have submitted your application to forward to your referees to upload their letters confidentially.The earliest expected start date for selected candidates is May 2023.Ready to take part? Then please submit your application by 23 January 2023 at midnight (12.00 AM CEST).https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/CERN/743999862177321-applied-physicist-facilities-manager?fbclid=IwAR13ST6scSU4t7X33hVGc4OaNq4zeAcV269BnCOt2ysB6FQAn3VR7H5SLDI