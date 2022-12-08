2022-12-08 18:46:01
Παρακάτω παραθέτω τα βιβλία φυσικής που προτείνει το κορυφαίο Symmetry Magazine (Fermilab) για το 2022. Μερικά ήδη σκέφτομαι να τα παραγγείλω.
Elusive: How Peter Higgs Solved the Mystery of Mass, by Frank CloseThe Sky is for Everyone: Women Astronomers in Their Own Words, edited by Virginia Trimble and David. A Weintraub
I’m a Neutrino: Tiny Particles in a Big Universe, by Eve M. Vavagiakis, illustrated by Ilze Lemesis
The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time and Motion, by Sean Carroll
There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, by Carlo Rovelli
This Way to the Universe: A Theoretical Physicist's Journey to the Edge of Reality, by Michael Dine
Existential Physics: A Scientist’s Guide to Life’s Biggest Questions, by Sabine Hossenfelder
The Universe: A Biography, by Paul Murdin
Your Adventures at CERN: Play the Hero Among Particles and a Particular Dinosaur, by Letizia Diamante, illustrated by Claudia Flandoli
The Matter of Everything: Twelve Experiments That Changed Our World, by Suzie Sheehy
