Παρακάτω παραθέτω τα βιβλία φυσικής που προτείνει το κορυφαίο Symmetry Magazine (Fermilab) για το 2022. Μερικά ήδη σκέφτομαι να τα παραγγείλω.

Elusive: How Peter Higgs Solved the Mystery of Mass, by Frank CloseThe Sky is for Everyone: Women Astronomers in Their Own Words, edited by Virginia Trimble and David. A Weintraub

I’m a Neutrino: Tiny Particles in a Big Universe, by Eve M. Vavagiakis, illustrated by Ilze LemesisThe Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time and Motion, by Sean CarrollThere Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, by Carlo Rovelli

This Way to the Universe: A Theoretical Physicist's Journey to the Edge of Reality, by Michael DineExistential Physics: A Scientist’s Guide to Life’s Biggest Questions, by Sabine HossenfelderThe Universe: A Biography, by Paul MurdinYour Adventures at CERN: Play the Hero Among Particles and a Particular Dinosaur, by Letizia Diamante, illustrated by Claudia FlandoliThe Matter of Everything: Twelve Experiments That Changed Our World, by Suzie Sheehyhttps://www.symmetrymagazine.org/article/physics-books-of-2022?fbclid=IwAR12lJPtwVcNCLJDhQ9QUSEYHWs8pttnB8M2k_64CHGHR12Rq_z3z3LihXg