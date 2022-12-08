2022-12-08 18:46:01
Φωτογραφία για Symmetry Magazine Προτεινόμενα βιβλία φυσικής 2022



Παρακάτω παραθέτω τα βιβλία φυσικής  που προτείνει το κορυφαίο Symmetry Magazine (Fermilab)  για το 2022. Μερικά ήδη σκέφτομαι να τα παραγγείλω. 



Elusive: How Peter Higgs Solved the Mystery of Mass, by Frank CloseThe Sky is for Everyone: Women Astronomers in Their Own Words, edited by Virginia Trimble and David. A Weintraub





I’m a Neutrino: Tiny Particles in a Big Universe, by Eve M. Vavagiakis, illustrated by Ilze Lemesis

The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time and Motion, by Sean Carroll

There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, by Carlo Rovelli



This Way to the Universe: A Theoretical Physicist's Journey to the Edge of Reality, by Michael Dine  

Existential Physics: A Scientist’s Guide to Life’s Biggest Questions, by Sabine Hossenfelder

The Universe: A Biography, by Paul Murdin

Your Adventures at CERN: Play the Hero Among Particles and a Particular Dinosaur, by Letizia Diamante, illustrated by Claudia Flandoli

The Matter of Everything: Twelve Experiments That Changed Our World, by Suzie Sheehy

https://www.symmetrymagazine.org/article/physics-books-of-2022?fbclid=IwAR12lJPtwVcNCLJDhQ9QUSEYHWs8pttnB8M2k_64CHGHR12Rq_z3z3LihXg
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Τι είναι το Σύνδρομο Δύσκαμπτου Ατόμου από το οποίο πάσχει η Σελίν Ντιόν. Κλειδώνει το σώμα σε άκαμπτες θέσεις.
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Τι είναι το Σύνδρομο Δύσκαμπτου Ατόμου από το οποίο πάσχει η Σελίν Ντιόν. Κλειδώνει το σώμα σε άκαμπτες θέσεις.
Αποδοχή του ποσού και ένταξη στον Προϋπολογισμό, για το έργο αγροτικών οδοποιίων ύψους 1.489.209,78 €. Εκκινούν οι προβλεπόμενες διαδικασίες, εώς την παράδοση του έργου στους πολίτες.
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Αποδοχή του ποσού και ένταξη στον Προϋπολογισμό, για το έργο αγροτικών οδοποιίων ύψους 1.489.209,78 €. Εκκινούν οι προβλεπόμενες διαδικασίες, εώς την παράδοση του έργου στους πολίτες.
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Νόμπελ Φυσικής 2022: Οι διαλέξεις των βραβευθέντων φυσικών
Νόμπελ Φυσικής 2022: Οι διαλέξεις των βραβευθέντων φυσικών
Πέμπτη, 8/12/2022: Εργασίες ημέρας
Πέμπτη, 8/12/2022: Εργασίες ημέρας
Δείτε την κατάταξη των καναλιών για την Τερτάρτη 7/12/2022
Δείτε την κατάταξη των καναλιών για την Τερτάρτη 7/12/2022
Πέρασε μπροστά ο Παράδεισος του ALPHA... - Δείτε τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης (18/54) 7/12/2022
Πέρασε μπροστά ο Παράδεισος του ALPHA... - Δείτε τα νούμερα τηλεθέασης (18/54) 7/12/2022
Αναστήθηκαν τα ποσοστά του MEGA στην απογευματινή ζώνη... - Αναλυτικά η τηλεθέαση (7/12/2022)
Αναστήθηκαν τα ποσοστά του MEGA στην απογευματινή ζώνη... - Αναλυτικά η τηλεθέαση (7/12/2022)
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Είναι 55 χρονών και συνεχίζει να αγωνίζεται!
Είναι 55 χρονών και συνεχίζει να αγωνίζεται!
Τρένα υδρογόνο σε τροχιά για την αντικατάσταση των μηχανών ντίζελ
Τρένα υδρογόνο σε τροχιά για την αντικατάσταση των μηχανών ντίζελ
Αμαξοστοιχία χτύπησε σταθμευμένο όχημα σε διάβαση κοντά στον ΣΣ Τρικάλων.
Αμαξοστοιχία χτύπησε σταθμευμένο όχημα σε διάβαση κοντά στον ΣΣ Τρικάλων.
ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ-ΤΡΑΠΕΖΩΜΑΤΑ , ΠΟΑΥ και άλλα….. Γράφει-Σχολιάζει Ο ΘΩΜΑΣ ΜΠΑΡΜΠΑΡΟΥΣΗΣ
ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ-ΤΡΑΠΕΖΩΜΑΤΑ , ΠΟΑΥ και άλλα….. Γράφει-Σχολιάζει Ο ΘΩΜΑΣ ΜΠΑΡΜΠΑΡΟΥΣΗΣ
Πότε ξεκινά ο εμβολιασμός για την γρίπη χωρίς παραπεμπτικό
Πότε ξεκινά ο εμβολιασμός για την γρίπη χωρίς παραπεμπτικό