2023-02-17 08:33:35

Τμήμα Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ



Ημερομηνία : 22/2/2023



Ομιλήτρια: Prof. Laura Baudis, University of Zurich



Τίτλος: All the dark we can not see - the state of the art in direct searches for particle dark matter.



Περίληψη: One of the major challenges of modern physics is to decipher the nature of dark matter. It could be made of new elementary particles with allowed masses and interaction strengths spanning an enormous range. Among these, particles with masses in the MeV-TeV range could be directly observed via scatters with atomic nuclei or electrons in ultra-low background detectors operated deep underground. After an introduction to the dark matter problem, I will discuss the most promising direct detection techniques, addressing their current and future science reach, as well as their complementarity.



Παρακολουθήστε την ομιλία εδώ.



Meeting number: 2730 424 2254



Password: dUKvZpMF386



Πηγή https://www.phys.uoa.gr/anakoinoseis_kai_ekdiloseis/proboli_ekdilosis/seminario_fysikis_epomeni_dialexi/



