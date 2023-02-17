2023-02-17 08:33:35
Φωτογραφία για Τμήμα Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ Σεμινάριο Φυσικής
Τμήμα Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ

Ημερομηνία : 22/2/2023

Ομιλήτρια: Prof. Laura Baudis, University of Zurich

Τίτλος: All the dark we can not see - the state of the art in direct searches for particle dark matter.

Περίληψη: One of the major challenges of modern physics is to decipher the nature of dark matter. It could be made of new elementary particles with allowed masses and interaction strengths spanning an enormous range. Among these, particles with masses in the MeV-TeV range could be directly observed via scatters with atomic nuclei or electrons in ultra-low background detectors operated deep underground. After an introduction to the dark matter problem, I will discuss the most promising direct detection techniques, addressing their current and future science reach, as well as their complementarity.

Παρακολουθήστε την ομιλία εδώ.

Meeting number: 2730 424 2254

Password: dUKvZpMF386

Πηγή https://www.phys.uoa.gr/anakoinoseis_kai_ekdiloseis/proboli_ekdilosis/seminario_fysikis_epomeni_dialexi/
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Μεταχειρισμένα κινητά τηλέφωνα η νέα τάση της αγοράς
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Μεταχειρισμένα κινητά τηλέφωνα η νέα τάση της αγοράς
Ψάχνει κανάλι...
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Ψάχνει κανάλι...
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΙΑ: Η Φυσική της Θεολογίας και η Θεολογία της Φυσικής
ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΙΑ: Η Φυσική της Θεολογίας και η Θεολογία της Φυσικής
Οι οριστικοί πίνακες πρόσληψης 4 πτυχιούχων Φυσικής Αγωγής, για τα Προγράμματα Άθλησης για Όλους περιόδου 2022-2023.
Οι οριστικοί πίνακες πρόσληψης 4 πτυχιούχων Φυσικής Αγωγής, για τα Προγράμματα Άθλησης για Όλους περιόδου 2022-2023.
Πανελλήνιος Διαγωνισμός Φυσικής 2023
Πανελλήνιος Διαγωνισμός Φυσικής 2023
Ανακοίνωση της Επιτροπής Αγώνα για την θεσμοθετημένη πλέον Π.Ο.Α.Υ. Αιτία πολέμου κάθε παρέμβαση στο παράκτιο τμήμα σε θάλασσα και στεριά.
Ανακοίνωση της Επιτροπής Αγώνα για την θεσμοθετημένη πλέον Π.Ο.Α.Υ. Αιτία πολέμου κάθε παρέμβαση στο παράκτιο τμήμα σε θάλασσα και στεριά.
Ν. Τράκας :Επιλεγμένες Ασκήσεις Πανεπιστημιακής Φυσικής – Μηχανική
Ν. Τράκας :Επιλεγμένες Ασκήσεις Πανεπιστημιακής Φυσικής – Μηχανική
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Ανταλλαγή προγραμμάτων της ΕΡΤ...
Ανταλλαγή προγραμμάτων της ΕΡΤ...
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΝΕ ΠΑΣΟΚ ΑΙΤ/ΝΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΜΑΖΙΚΗ ΚΙΝΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ Γ.Ν. ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙΟΥ
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΝΕ ΠΑΣΟΚ ΑΙΤ/ΝΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΜΑΖΙΚΗ ΚΙΝΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ Γ.Ν. ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙΟΥ
Συντάξεις-Προσωπική διαφορά: Αυτή είναι η τροπολογία [πίνακες με ποσά για όλα τα ταμεία]
Συντάξεις-Προσωπική διαφορά: Αυτή είναι η τροπολογία [πίνακες με ποσά για όλα τα ταμεία]
Οι τέσσερις αλυσίδες σούπερ μάρκετ στις οποίες επιβλήθηκαν πρόστιμα για αισχροκέρδεια
Οι τέσσερις αλυσίδες σούπερ μάρκετ στις οποίες επιβλήθηκαν πρόστιμα για αισχροκέρδεια
Πολύτιμος ψευδάργυρος κρυμμένος σε βότανα και μπαχαρικά
Πολύτιμος ψευδάργυρος κρυμμένος σε βότανα και μπαχαρικά