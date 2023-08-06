tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Είναι μεγάλη η χαρά και η τιμή που η επιστημονική μας εργασία Publisher: IEEEInstitute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers"Learning-by-Doing as an Educational Method of Conducting Experiments in Electronic Physics"https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9125324χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως αναφορά στην Thesis (Master of Engineering)"Frientelligent: Autonomous multi-agent collaboration, competition, and interaction curriculum for young children,"του Raul Alcatara στο ΜΙΤ.