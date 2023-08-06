2023-08-06 13:43:38
Φωτογραφία για Αναφορά σε εργασία του ΜΙΤ





Είναι μεγάλη η χαρά και η τιμή που η επιστημονική μας εργασία Publisher: IEEE

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

"Learning-by-Doing as an Educational Method of Conducting Experiments in Electronic Physics"

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9125324

χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως αναφορά στην Thesis (Master of Engineering)

"Frientelligent: Autonomous multi-agent collaboration, competition, and interaction curriculum for young children,"

του Raul Alcatara στο ΜΙΤ.
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Ποικίλες παρεμβάσεις καθημερινότητας με συνεργασίες στην Τ.Κ.Μαχαιράς τις προηγούμενες ημέρες.
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Ποικίλες παρεμβάσεις καθημερινότητας με συνεργασίες στην Τ.Κ.Μαχαιράς τις προηγούμενες ημέρες.
Με 4 άτομα η νέα εκπομπή της Ζαρίφη...
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Με 4 άτομα η νέα εκπομπή της Ζαρίφη...
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
«Μαύρη» εργασία: Μπαράζ ελέγχων και e-διασταύρωση στοιχείων για το δηλωμένο ωράριο – Τι προανήγγειλε ο Άδ. Γεωργιάδης
«Μαύρη» εργασία: Μπαράζ ελέγχων και e-διασταύρωση στοιχείων για το δηλωμένο ωράριο – Τι προανήγγειλε ο Άδ. Γεωργιάδης
Αυλαία για τον Γιώργο Αυτιά! Το «ευχαριστώ», η αναφορά στο συμβόλαιο με τον ΣΚΑΪ και το νέο ραντεβού που έδωσε...
Αυλαία για τον Γιώργο Αυτιά! Το «ευχαριστώ», η αναφορά στο συμβόλαιο με τον ΣΚΑΪ και το νέο ραντεβού που έδωσε...
Μηνυτήρια αναφορά από τον Αντιπεριφερειάρχη Ανδρέα Φίλια για τις προσπάθειες εξαπάτησης συναλλασσομένων με την Περιφέρεια Δυτικής Ελλάδας
Μηνυτήρια αναφορά από τον Αντιπεριφερειάρχη Ανδρέα Φίλια για τις προσπάθειες εξαπάτησης συναλλασσομένων με την Περιφέρεια Δυτικής Ελλάδας
Αναφορά στη Βουλή για το κλείσιμο των υποκαταστημάτων της ATTICA BANK στο Αγρίνιο και των ΕΛΤΑ στην Πάλαιρο, από τον Βουλευτή Αιτωλοακαρνανίας με τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ -ΠΣ Μίλτο Ζαμπάρα
Αναφορά στη Βουλή για το κλείσιμο των υποκαταστημάτων της ATTICA BANK στο Αγρίνιο και των ΕΛΤΑ στην Πάλαιρο, από τον Βουλευτή Αιτωλοακαρνανίας με τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ -ΠΣ Μίλτο Ζαμπάρα
Αποκαλυπτικός Οδηγός: Συντάξεις πριν από τα 62 και μπόνους από εργασία
Αποκαλυπτικός Οδηγός: Συντάξεις πριν από τα 62 και μπόνους από εργασία
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Η υπόθεση της influencer που συγκλονίζει: Μητέρα και κόρη σκότωσαν τον εραστή της πρώτης
Η υπόθεση της influencer που συγκλονίζει: Μητέρα και κόρη σκότωσαν τον εραστή της πρώτης
Ο θεός το θέλει και ο καιρός το επιτρέπει σήμερα το μεγάλο γλέντι του συλλόγου Προδρομιτων στο Πρόδρομο Ξηρομερου
Ο θεός το θέλει και ο καιρός το επιτρέπει σήμερα το μεγάλο γλέντι του συλλόγου Προδρομιτων στο Πρόδρομο Ξηρομερου
Αυτός είναι ο τίτλος για τη νέα εκπομπή της Φαίης Σκορδά
Αυτός είναι ο τίτλος για τη νέα εκπομπή της Φαίης Σκορδά
Δείτε την κατάταξη των καναλιών για τo Σάββατο 5/8/23
Δείτε την κατάταξη των καναλιών για τo Σάββατο 5/8/23
Το ταμείο στο Prime time... (5/5/2023)
Το ταμείο στο Prime time... (5/5/2023)