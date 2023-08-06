2023-08-06 13:43:38
Είναι μεγάλη η χαρά και η τιμή που η επιστημονική μας εργασία Publisher: IEEE
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
"Learning-by-Doing as an Educational Method of Conducting Experiments in Electronic Physics"
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9125324
χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως αναφορά στην Thesis (Master of Engineering)
"Frientelligent: Autonomous multi-agent collaboration, competition, and interaction curriculum for young children,"
του Raul Alcatara στο ΜΙΤ.
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟΜε 4 άτομα η νέα εκπομπή της Ζαρίφη...
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ