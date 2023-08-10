2023-08-10 11:06:38
Φωτογραφία για Επιστημονικός συνεργάτης στο CERN



Do you hold a PhD? Would you like to work at the forefront of technological and scientific development?

Join CERN’s Research Fellowship programme and boost your career at one of the largest centres for scientific collaboration in the world.

Eligibility criteria:

For Science and Engineering positions: up to 3 years of postgraduate professional experience.

For Theoretical and Experimental Physics positions: up to 6 years of postgraduate professional experience.

Make your mark and hone your skills at a place like nowhere else on Earth.

Learn more: https://cern.ch/iiflq

Application deadline: 03.09.2023

CERN. Take Part!


tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Τι ανακοίνωσε το MEGA για την Ελεονώρα Μελέτη;
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Τι ανακοίνωσε το MEGA για την Ελεονώρα Μελέτη;
ΕΟΦ: Μη χρησιμοποιείτε αυτό το τζέλ κατά των πόνων στις αρθρώσεις
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
ΕΟΦ: Μη χρησιμοποιείτε αυτό το τζέλ κατά των πόνων στις αρθρώσεις
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Θέλεις να εργαστείς στο CERN;
Θέλεις να εργαστείς στο CERN;
Πρακτική άσκηση για φοιτητές στο CERN
Πρακτική άσκηση για φοιτητές στο CERN
Ο Τάκης Χατζής ως ειδικός συνεργάτης στην Ελεονώρα Μελέτη;
Ο Τάκης Χατζής ως ειδικός συνεργάτης στην Ελεονώρα Μελέτη;
Γιώργος Λιάγκας σε Έλενα Ακρίτα: «Σας αποσύρω από τη λίστα, δεν θα σας ξαναπάρει κανείς συνεργάτης μου τηλέφωνο»
Γιώργος Λιάγκας σε Έλενα Ακρίτα: «Σας αποσύρω από τη λίστα, δεν θα σας ξαναπάρει κανείς συνεργάτης μου τηλέφωνο»
Άνοιξαν οι αιτήσεις για το CPD στο CERN
Άνοιξαν οι αιτήσεις για το CPD στο CERN
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Το πιο μεγάλο παζάρι: Πρόσωπο έκπληξη στο πλευρό του Ηλία Βρεττού
Το πιο μεγάλο παζάρι: Πρόσωπο έκπληξη στο πλευρό του Ηλία Βρεττού
Δήμαρχε κ Αποστολάκη συμφωνείτε ή διαφωνείτε ότι το χρέος του Δήμου μας στο Σύνδεσμο Ύδρευσης με τη Λευκάδα είναι 940.495,35 ευρώ; Ενημερώστε το Δημοτικό Συμβούλιο και τους Δημότες το ακριβές ποσό του χρέους.
Δήμαρχε κ Αποστολάκη συμφωνείτε ή διαφωνείτε ότι το χρέος του Δήμου μας στο Σύνδεσμο Ύδρευσης με τη Λευκάδα είναι 940.495,35 ευρώ; Ενημερώστε το Δημοτικό Συμβούλιο και τους Δημότες το ακριβές ποσό του χρέους.
Μαρία Μπέη: Το πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετώπισε μία ημέρα πριν τον τελικό του «MasterChef»
Μαρία Μπέη: Το πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετώπισε μία ημέρα πριν τον τελικό του «MasterChef»
Από το GNTM… με δική της εταιρεία...
Από το GNTM… με δική της εταιρεία...
Θα πάει η Κύπρος Eurovision μέσω Fame Story;
Θα πάει η Κύπρος Eurovision μέσω Fame Story;