Three weeks till the deadline for submitting your application for 2024 CERN openlab summer student programme! Apply to see, learn, and work with leading IT experts on cutting-edge computing technologies here at CERN!

Are you a Bachelor's or Master's student in computer science, mathematics, engineering or physics? Do you have a strong computing profile, and would you be interested in working on advanced computing projects at CERN during the summer of 2024? If so, we have just the solution for you...the CERN openlab summer student programme.

CERN openlab is a unique public-private partnership that accelerates the development of cutting-edge computing technologies for the worldwide LHC community and the wider scientific research field. Through CERN openlab, CERN collaborates with leading technology companies and research institutes.

Over nine weeks (June-August 2024), the CERN openlab summer students will work with some of the latest hardware and software technologies, and see how advanced IT solutions are used in particle physics. The students will also participate in a series of lectures prepared for them by computing experts at CERN, in addition to the main lecture series for CERN summer students. Visits to the accelerators and experimental areas are also included in the programme.

CERN is a place where dizzying IT challenges abound. The CERN openlab summer student programme may lead to follow-on projects in your home institute, or may even inspire you to become an entrepreneur in cutting-edge computing technologies.

Full details are available on the CERN carreer website.

Apply by 31 January 2024 at 12 noon CET time and open up a world of possibilities!

You can also find out all about the work carried out by our 2023 students here.

