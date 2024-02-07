Dive into the fascinating world of physics with Perimeter Institute's online courses.Perimeter Scholars International's free online learning modules enable motivated students and physics enthusiasts to study graduate-level theoretical physics independently at their own pace.Learn more: https://hubs.ly/Q02kbmYN0ALL COURSES SIGN INPSI OnlineCourses

All Courses

Condensed Matter III (Student)77 LessonsFree

All Courses

Cosmology64 LessonsFree

All Courses

Quantum Field Theory I (Student)68 LessonsFree

All Courses

Quantum Field Theory II (Student)66 LessonsFree

All Courses

Statistical Physics88 LessonsFree

All Courses

Theoretical Mechanics59 LessonsFree

All Courses

Condensed Matter III (Instructor)81 Lessons

All Courses

Quantum Field Theory I (Instructor)76 Lessons

All Courses

tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Quantum Field Theory II (Instructor)75 Lessons