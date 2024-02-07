2024-02-07 19:35:44
Dive into the fascinating world of physics with Perimeter Institute's online courses.

Perimeter Scholars International's free online learning modules enable motivated students and physics enthusiasts to study graduate-level theoretical physics independently at their own pace.

PSI Online

Condensed Matter III (Student)

77 LessonsFree

Cosmology

64 LessonsFree

Quantum Field Theory I (Student)


68 LessonsFree

Quantum Field Theory II (Student)

66 LessonsFree

Statistical Physics

88 LessonsFree

Theoretical Mechanics

59 LessonsFree

Condensed Matter III (Instructor)

81 Lessons

Quantum Field Theory I (Instructor)

76 Lessons

Quantum Field Theory II (Instructor)
75 Lessons
