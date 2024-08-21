(πάνω) Κύμα με καθορισμένο μήκος κύματος (… και δεδομένου ότι p=h/λ για την αβεβαιότητα στην ορμή ua ισχύει Δp→0, ενώ για την αβεβαιότητα στην θέση Δx→∞).(κάτω) Κύμα με καθορισμένη θέση x (επομένως για την αβεβαιότητα στη θέση ισχύει Δx→0, …ενώ για την αβεβαιότητα στην ορμή Δp→∞).Μια μετάφραση στα αγγλικά του εγχειριδίου κβαντομηχανικής από το εργαστήριο διδασκαλίας Treffpunkt Quantenmechanik (Σημείο Συνάντησης Κβαντομηχανικής) στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Ντόρτμουντ. Περιλαμβάνει έξι κεφάλαια:1 Curious Questions1.1 Is quantum physics important?1.2 Is quantum physics weird?1.3 Is quantum physics only for geniuses?1.4 Is quantum physics a remote specialty?1.5 What is so special about quantum physics?2 Wave or particle, or what else?2.1 What is a particle?2.2 What is a wave?2.3 Interference of classical waves2.4 What is a wave function?2.5 Interference and quantum physics2.6 Uncertainty and the consequences3 Is everything just random?3.1 How does a particle move?3.2 What happens in a measurement?4 How it all started: Discovering quanta4.1 Blackbody radiation4.2 Photoelectric effect4.3 Millikan experiment4.4 Spectroscopy4.5 Detection of single photons4.6 Compton effect5 Superposition explains (almost) everything.5.1 Vectors and the superposition principle5.2 A little more math for know-it-alls: Complex numbers6 Spins, quantum computers, cats, and spies6.1 What is a spin?6.2 Magnetic resonance6.3 Quantum computers and codes6.4 Entanglement, cats, and teleportationμπορείτε να το κατεβάσετε σε μορφή PDF πατώντας ΕΔΩ: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2408.08324https://physicsgg.me/