2024-08-21 10:28:35
Φωτογραφία για Κατεβάστε δωρεάν έναν σύντομο οδηγό Κβαντικής Μηχανικής
(πάνω) Κύμα με καθορισμένο μήκος κύματος (… και δεδομένου ότι p=h/λ για την αβεβαιότητα στην ορμή ua ισχύει Δp→0, ενώ για την αβεβαιότητα στην θέση Δx→∞).

(κάτω) Κύμα με καθορισμένη θέση x (επομένως για την αβεβαιότητα στη θέση ισχύει Δx→0, …ενώ για την αβεβαιότητα στην ορμή Δp→∞).

Μια μετάφραση στα αγγλικά του εγχειριδίου κβαντομηχανικής από το εργαστήριο διδασκαλίας Treffpunkt Quantenmechanik (Σημείο Συνάντησης Κβαντομηχανικής) στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Ντόρτμουντ. Περιλαμβάνει έξι κεφάλαια:

1 Curious Questions

1.1 Is quantum physics important?

1.2 Is quantum physics weird?

1.3 Is quantum physics only for geniuses?

1.4 Is quantum physics a remote specialty?

1.5 What is so special about quantum physics?

2 Wave or particle, or what else?

2.1 What is a particle?

2.2 What is a wave?


2.3 Interference of classical waves

2.4 What is a wave function?

2.5 Interference and quantum physics

2.6 Uncertainty and the consequences

3 Is everything just random?

3.1 How does a particle move?

3.2 What happens in a measurement?

4 How it all started: Discovering quanta

4.1 Blackbody radiation

4.2 Photoelectric effect

4.3 Millikan experiment

4.4 Spectroscopy

4.5 Detection of single photons

4.6 Compton effect

5 Superposition explains (almost) everything.

5.1 Vectors and the superposition principle

5.2 A little more math for know-it-alls: Complex numbers

6 Spins, quantum computers, cats, and spies

6.1 What is a spin?

6.2 Magnetic resonance

6.3 Quantum computers and codes

6.4 Entanglement, cats, and teleportation

μπορείτε να το κατεβάσετε σε μορφή PDF πατώντας ΕΔΩ: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2408.08324https://physicsgg.me/
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Eurovision 2025 – Κύπρος: «Κλείδωσε» ο καλλιτέχνης που θα ταξιδέψει στην Ελβετία;
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Eurovision 2025 – Κύπρος: «Κλείδωσε» ο καλλιτέχνης που θα ταξιδέψει στην Ελβετία;
Θα έχει τελικά ο Λιάγκας δεύτερη εκπομπή στον ΑΝΤ1;
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Θα έχει τελικά ο Λιάγκας δεύτερη εκπομπή στον ΑΝΤ1;
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Ταξίδι με τρένο στην ΕΕ: Πώς μπορούν οι νέοι να ταξιδέψουν δωρεάν με τον σιδηρόδρομο
Ταξίδι με τρένο στην ΕΕ: Πώς μπορούν οι νέοι να ταξιδέψουν δωρεάν με τον σιδηρόδρομο
Ο ΤΙΜΩΡΟΣ- Ελεάνα Στραβοδήμου: Η Μυρτώ αναζητά έναν ρομαντικό έρωτα !
Ο ΤΙΜΩΡΟΣ- Ελεάνα Στραβοδήμου: Η Μυρτώ αναζητά έναν ρομαντικό έρωτα !
Δείτε μέσα το νέο τρένο Orient Express, που ανανεώθηκε από έναν αρχιτέκτονα που αγαπά την Αγκάθα Κρίστι
Δείτε μέσα το νέο τρένο Orient Express, που ανανεώθηκε από έναν αρχιτέκτονα που αγαπά την Αγκάθα Κρίστι
Βίντεο με έναν άνθρωπο να αγωνίζεται να κατέβει από το τοπικό τρένο της Βομβάης
Βίντεο με έναν άνθρωπο να αγωνίζεται να κατέβει από το τοπικό τρένο της Βομβάης
Ποιοι μπορούν να μπουν δωρεάν στο Μετρό και τα λεωφορεία της Αθήνας -Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε
Ποιοι μπορούν να μπουν δωρεάν στο Μετρό και τα λεωφορεία της Αθήνας -Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Η ουκρανική αντιεισβολή ενισχύει την πίεση στις ρωσικές σιδηροδρομικές εμπορευματικές υπηρεσίες
Η ουκρανική αντιεισβολή ενισχύει την πίεση στις ρωσικές σιδηροδρομικές εμπορευματικές υπηρεσίες
Ξένες εταιρείες θα μπορούν να πραγματοποιούν σιδηροδρομικές μεταφορές στη Βουλγαρία
Ξένες εταιρείες θα μπορούν να πραγματοποιούν σιδηροδρομικές μεταφορές στη Βουλγαρία
Δικαστικές Υποθέσεις - Πότε κάνει πρεμιέρα;
Δικαστικές Υποθέσεις - Πότε κάνει πρεμιέρα;
Φως στο Τούνελ - Η Αγγελική Νικολούλη επιστρέφει για 30η σεζόν να λύσει τις ανεξιχνίαστες υποθέσεις
Φως στο Τούνελ - Η Αγγελική Νικολούλη επιστρέφει για 30η σεζόν να λύσει τις ανεξιχνίαστες υποθέσεις
Καταργείται το όριο 32GB σε FAT32 partitions μετά από δεκαετίες σε έκδοση Windows 11 Insider
Καταργείται το όριο 32GB σε FAT32 partitions μετά από δεκαετίες σε έκδοση Windows 11 Insider