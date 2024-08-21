2024-08-21 10:28:35
(πάνω) Κύμα με καθορισμένο μήκος κύματος (… και δεδομένου ότι p=h/λ για την αβεβαιότητα στην ορμή ua ισχύει Δp→0, ενώ για την αβεβαιότητα στην θέση Δx→∞).
(κάτω) Κύμα με καθορισμένη θέση x (επομένως για την αβεβαιότητα στη θέση ισχύει Δx→0, …ενώ για την αβεβαιότητα στην ορμή Δp→∞).
Μια μετάφραση στα αγγλικά του εγχειριδίου κβαντομηχανικής από το εργαστήριο διδασκαλίας Treffpunkt Quantenmechanik (Σημείο Συνάντησης Κβαντομηχανικής) στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Ντόρτμουντ. Περιλαμβάνει έξι κεφάλαια:
1 Curious Questions
1.1 Is quantum physics important?
1.2 Is quantum physics weird?
1.3 Is quantum physics only for geniuses?
1.4 Is quantum physics a remote specialty?
1.5 What is so special about quantum physics?
2 Wave or particle, or what else?
2.1 What is a particle?
2.2 What is a wave?
2.3 Interference of classical waves
2.4 What is a wave function?
2.5 Interference and quantum physics
2.6 Uncertainty and the consequences
3 Is everything just random?
3.1 How does a particle move?
3.2 What happens in a measurement?
4 How it all started: Discovering quanta
4.1 Blackbody radiation
4.2 Photoelectric effect
4.3 Millikan experiment
4.4 Spectroscopy
4.5 Detection of single photons
4.6 Compton effect
5 Superposition explains (almost) everything.
5.1 Vectors and the superposition principle
5.2 A little more math for know-it-alls: Complex numbers
6 Spins, quantum computers, cats, and spies
6.1 What is a spin?
6.2 Magnetic resonance
6.3 Quantum computers and codes
6.4 Entanglement, cats, and teleportation
μπορείτε να το κατεβάσετε σε μορφή PDF πατώντας ΕΔΩ: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2408.08324
