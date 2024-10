Είμαι πολύ χαρούμενη για την συμμετοχή μου στο παγκόσμιο συνέδριο ICL 2024 στο Ταλίν της Εσθονίας με δυο επιστημονικές εργασίες.

Παρουσιάζοντας την επιστημονική μας εργασία στο παγκόσμιο συνέδριο ICL2024 Futureproofing Engineering Education for Global Responsibility 27th International Conference on Interactive Collaborative Learning 53rd IGIP International Conference on Engineering Pedagogy στο TalTech, Tallinn, Estonia"Exploring Online and School Lab Methodologies for STEM Experiments on Air and Water"T.P. Nantsou, H.E. Nistazakis, G.S. TombrasNational and Kapodistrian University of Athens Department of Physics, Greece.Learning-by-doing (LBD) in experimental physics teaching is crucial for engaging students in the scientific process and improving their understanding of physics laws. Hands-on experimentation allows learners to experience natural phenomena in their actual environment, the natural world. This work presents the implementation of two laboratory units on fluids, targeting students and STEM educators. One hundred eighty-eight primary and secondary science teachers in Greece attended the two subjects on water and air as part of a MOOC for STEM experiments. Additionally, 82 K-2 and K-5 students participated in some proposed hands-on experiments. The results of both studies are presented in detail, aiming to propose improvements for experimental teaching at all levels of science education. Data was collected using qualitative and quantitative research methods. The selected data was analyzed to determine the level of comprehension of physics laws with a special focus on fluid mechanics. According to the present research, the proposed method of LBD, hands-on experimentation, provides excellent learning outcomes. It leads to a satisfactory understanding of fundamental laws and principles regarding fluids –and their respective engineering applications– regardless of the participants’ cognitive backgrounds.