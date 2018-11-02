2018-11-02 19:10:04
Φωτογραφία για MD “Blows Lid Off” Microwave Industries Not Measuring Cumulative EMFs/RFs Before Initiating 5G At Michigan’s 5G Small Cell Tower Legislation Hearing
Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans, we have clear evidence of cancer now: there is no question.

We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects…5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics, this is called human subjects research. … Dr. Sharon Goldberg(Source)

Dr. Goldberg hammers home obvious, deliberate and apparently purposeful omissions of measuring cumulative doses of microwave-produced non-ionizing radiation humans are exposed to minute-by-minute, not just from a 6 minute cell phone call or a 30 minute rat exposure studies the World Health Organization and industry associations, e.g., ICNIRP, like to trot out as ‘proof’ of safety!


In her 5-minute testimony, Dr. Goldberg covered a lot of medical science ground regarding the role of RFs in diabetes and other epidemics she identifies.

Perhaps hearing Doctor explain what she knows of the science about microwave damages to humans, the environment and all life forms will impress you more than I probably can.

Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD, Testifies at Michigan’s 5G Small Cell Tower Hearing

14:49 minutes

 

https://youtu.be/CK0AliMe-KA?t=26

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/md-blows-lid-off-microwave-industries-not-measuring-cumulative-emfs-rfs-before-initiating-5g-at-michigans-5g-small-cell-tower-legislation-hearing.html
 
