"Brave New Digital World: The Revelation packs more common sense and clear insight into 45 minutes than the entire Silicon Valley thoroughly inebriated on its own power and wealth has produced in the past 30 years." M. CaroA 45-minute feature video from Digital Apostate Jeff Einstein about the rise of a dystopian society ruled by a state-sanctioned meta-addiction to all things media and all things digital, Brave New Digital World: The Revelation explores what happens to our time and money and freedom when addiction emerges as the default social condition, the rule rather than the exception.Thanks for watching. Please feel free to comment below…and please tell a friend.Once referred to by The New York Times as "…the Mick Jagger of digital media," Jeff Einstein is a bona fide media pioneer whose digital pedigree dates all the way back to 1984, when he authored Einstein's Computer Guides, the first major how-to book series on personal computers, and co-founded Einstein and Sandom Interactive, the nation's first digital advertising agency.Early in the 21st century, however, and well before the rise of social media, YouTube and smartphones, Mr. Einstein morphed from digital media pioneer to Digital Apostate when he first published Einstein's Corner, a weekly column in MediaPost's MediaDailyNews. Based on his revolutionary assertion that our meta-addiction to all things media and all things digital had already emerged as the default social condition (the rule rather than the exception), Einstein's Corner was the first widely published and read exploration of how our fealties to our digital media and digital media devices adversely influence our businesses and lives. Of course, everyone thought he was crazy back then In 2013, Mr. Einstein published The Media Addict's Handbook: Restoring the Quality of Life in the Great Age of Mediation, as an extension of his thoughts on media, addiction and how to restore moderation to our lives in what he called the Great Age of Excess.You can read more from Jeff Einstein at Digital Apostate.