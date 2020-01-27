olalathos

By Spiro SkourasIn this report we take an inside look at Event 201, which took place in NYC on October 18 2019. Event 201 is a high-level pandemic exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.This is extremely fascinating because this pandemic simulation exercise of coronavirus took place about 6 weeks before the first illness from the coronavirus was actually reported in Wuhan, China. That is one hell of a coincidence if you believe in that sort of thing. Another fascinating connection is the fact that not only did the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation participate in and help set up the pandemic simulation of a coronavirus outbreak, but they just so happen to fund the group who owns the patent to the deadly coronavirus and are already working on a vaccine to solve the current crisis. Again, an incredible coincidenceIn this report you will see footage from inside the event from the members of the emergency epidemic board in this simulation consisting of representatives from major banks, the UN, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson and Johnson, logistical powerhouses, the media as well as officials from China and America’s CDC just to name a few. This simulation also includes news reports that were fabricated just for this exercise — please keep that in mind because they are eerily similar to reports we are currently seeing regarding this real-world coronavirus outbreak.Links:Event 201http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.htmlCenter for health security (Videos)https://www.youtube.com/user/biosecuritycntr/videosLeading US health experts predicted coronavirus could kill 65million people in a year – in chilling warning three months BEFORE the outbreak in Chinahttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7925475/US-health-experts-predicted-coronavirus-kill-65million-people-year-THREE-months-ago.htmlThe Real Umbrella Corp: Wuhan Ultra Biohazard Lab Was Studying “The World’s Most Dangerous Pathogens”https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/real-umbrella-corp-wuhan-ultra-biohazard-lab-was-studying-worlds-most-dangerous-pathogens56 Million Chinese On Lockdown As Virus Spreads To Australia, Malaysiahttps://www.zerohedge.com/political/56-million-chinese-lockdown-virus-spreads-australia-malaysiaChina Suddenly Increases Death Toll By Over 60% As Virus Jumps To Europehttps://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/please-help-us-supply-shortages-rock-wuhan-outbreak-overwhelms-chinese-healthcareWith Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccinehttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-vaccines/with-wuhan-virus-genetic-code-in-hand-scientists-begin-work-on-a-vaccine-idUSKBN1ZN2J8China built a lab to study SARS and Ebola in Wuhan – and US biosafety experts warned in 2017 that a virus could ‘escape’ the facility that’s become key in fighting the outbreakhttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7922379/Chinas-lab-studying-SARS-Ebola-Wuhan-outbreaks-center.htmlBILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION & OTHERS PREDICTED UP TO 65 MILLION DEATHS VIA CORONAVIRUS – IN SIMULATION RAN 3 MONTHS AGO!https://www.infowars.com/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-others-predicted-up-to-65-million-deaths-via-coronavirus-in-simulation-ran-3-months-ago/via