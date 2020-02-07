2020-02-07 13:58:36
Lemmy

Ooh, stop

With your feet in the air and your head on the ground

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

Your head will collapse

But there's nothing in it

And you'll ask yourself

Where is my mind

Where is my mind

Where is my mind

Way out in the water

See it swimmin'

I was swimmin' in the Caribbean

Animals were hiding behind the rock

Except the little fish

But they told me, he swears

Tryin' to talk to me koi koy

Where is my mind

Where is my mind

Where is my mind

Way out in the water

See it swimmin'

With your feet in the air and your head on the ground

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

Your head will collapse

If there's nothing in it

And you'll ask yourself

Where is my mind

Where is my mind

Where is my mind

Way out in the water

See it swimmin'

Ooh

With your feet in the air and your head on the ground

Ooh

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

Ooh

Ooh
