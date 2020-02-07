2020-02-07 13:58:36

Ooh, stop



With your feet in the air and your head on the ground



Try this trick and spin it, yeah



Your head will collapse



But there's nothing in it



And you'll ask yourself



Where is my mind



Where is my mind



Where is my mind



Way out in the water



See it swimmin'



I was swimmin' in the Caribbean



Animals were hiding behind the rock



Except the little fish



But they told me, he swears



Tryin' to talk to me koi koy



Where is my mind



Where is my mind



Where is my mind



Way out in the water



See it swimmin'



With your feet in the air and your head on the ground



Try this trick and spin it, yeah



Your head will collapse



If there's nothing in it



And you'll ask yourself



Where is my mind



Where is my mind



Where is my mind



Way out in the water



See it swimmin'



Ooh



With your feet in the air and your head on the ground



Ooh



Try this trick and spin it, yeah



Ooh



Ooh

