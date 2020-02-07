2020-02-07 13:58:36
Lemmy
Ooh, stop
With your feet in the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Your head will collapse
But there's nothing in it
And you'll ask yourself
Where is my mind
Where is my mind
Where is my mind
Way out in the water
See it swimmin'
I was swimmin' in the Caribbean
Animals were hiding behind the rock
Except the little fish
But they told me, he swears
Tryin' to talk to me koi koy
Where is my mind
Where is my mind
Where is my mind
Way out in the water
See it swimmin'
With your feet in the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Your head will collapse
If there's nothing in it
And you'll ask yourself
Where is my mind
Where is my mind
Where is my mind
Way out in the water
See it swimmin'
Ooh
With your feet in the air and your head on the ground
Ooh
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Ooh
Ooh
Lemmy
olalathos
Lemmy
olalathos
