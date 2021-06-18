Το event της Microsoft στις 24 Ιουνίου απέχει λίγες μόνο μέρες, ωστόσο ένα μαζικό leak φέρνει στη δημοσιότητα την επόμενη έκδοση των Windows και αποκαλύπτει όλο το design των Windows 11.Καταρχάς όλο το interface και το Start Menu μοιάζουν αρκετά με τα εγκαταλελειμμένα πλέον Windows 10X. Η μεγάλη αλλαγή βρίσκεται στην taskbar, τα εικονίδια της οποίας μεταφέρονται στο κέντρο της, ενώ άλλαξε και το Start button.

Όσο για το ίδιο το Start menu φαίνεται να είναι μία απλοποιημένη έκδοση των Windows 10 χωρίς τα Live Tiles.Επιπλέον, η Microsoft στρογγύλεψε τις γωνίες του μενού και των εικονιδίων. Στην taskbar προστέθηκε το εικονίδιο Widgets για γρήγορη πρόσβαση σε ειδήσεις, καιρό και άλλο περιεχόμενο. Αλλάζει και η λειτουργία ελαχιστοποίησης/μεγιστοποίησης των παραθύρων, αφού προστέθηκαν αρκετές περισσότερες επιλογές, επιτρέποντάς σας να τοποθετήσετε εύκολα και γρήγορα παράθυρα σε όποια διάταξη θέλετε.

Στο Windows Store δε διακρίνονται μεγάλες αλλαγές ακόμα, χωρίς να αποκλείονται στο μέλλον, αφού ο Satya Nadella έχει υποσχεθεί “μεγάλες ευκαιρίες σε developers και δημιουργούς”. Διέρρευσε επίσης και ο νέος ήχος εκκίνησης των Windows 11.

Η νέα Xbox εφαρμογή είναι πλέον ενσωματωμένη στα Windows 11, προσφέροντας γρήγορη πρόσβαση στα Xbox Game Pass games, στο Xbox Store, καθώς και σε όλες τις δυνατότητες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης του Xbox.

Επίσημα θα μάθουμε τα πάντα στις 24 Ιουνίου, σίγουρα όμως μέχρι τότε θα διαρρεύσουν ακόμα περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 operating system has leaked online today. After screenshots were first published at Chinese site Baidu, the entire Windows 11 OS has appeared online, complete with a new user interface, Start menu, and lots more.

The new Windows 11 user interface and Start menu look very similar to what was originally found in Windows 10X. Microsoft had been simplifying Windows for dual-screen devices, before canceling this project in favor of Windows 11. Visually, the biggest changes you’ll notice can be found along the taskbar. Microsoft has centered the app icons here, cleaned up the tray area, and included a new Start button and menu.

This updated Start menu is a simplified version of what currently exists in Windows 10, without Live Tiles. It includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart Windows 11 devices. It’s really a lot more simplified than what exists in Windows 10 today.

If you don’t want the app icons and Start menu centered, there’s an option to move them all back to the left-hand side. Coupled with the dark mode that’s also available, and Windows 11 starts to look like a more refined version of Windows 10 than something dramatically new.

You can move the Windows 11 Start menu to the left side.

Microsoft is also using rounded corners throughout Windows 11. These are visible in context menus, and around apps and the File Explorer. The Start menu itself also includes rounded corners. This is still an early version of Windows 11 that has leaked, so not everything is included yet.

We’re expecting to see more changes to the built-in apps within Windows 11, but most of those don’t appear to be present yet. A large part of the operating system feels finished though, so we’d expect to see a beta of this to arrive shortly for Windows Insiders to test.

Windows 11’s search interface.The File Explorer in Windows 11.

You may have noticed a new icon in the Windows 11 taskbar, and it’s labeled Widgets in the operating system. Rumors have suggested Microsoft is bringing back Windows Widgets, and this early version appears to include some.

As this is clearly a very early version of Windows 11, the widgets aren’t loading fully in the OS, but they’re designed to slide out and provide quick access to news, weather, and other web content.

