Η Microsoft έχει αγκαλιάσει τη χρήση του cloud ήδη σε πολλές υπηρεσίες της και εφαρμογές, όπως το Office 365, το OneDrive, ακόμα και το Xbox. Τώρα είναι έτοιμη να κάνει το επόμενο βήμα και να μεταφέρει ολόκληρο το λειτουργικό σύστημα των Windows στο σύννεφο. Ανακοίνωσε λοιπόν το Windows 365, το οποίο βέβαια δεν είναι μία νέα έκδοση των Windows, αλλά μία υπηρεσία που προσφέρεται για τα Windows 10 (και σύντομα για τα Windows 11).

Εσείς σαν χρήστες θα μπορείτε να κάνετε stream τα Windows σας, όπου κι αν είστε, όποια συσκευή κι αν χρησιμοποιείτε

. Η Microsoft προς το παρόν στοχεύει με αυτήν την υπηρεσία εταιρικούς χρήστες. Όσο η τηλεργασία συνεχίζεται, τα Windows 365 θα επιτρέψουν στις εταιρίες να προσφέρουν πρόσβαση στους υπαλλήλους της χωρίς να απαιτείται εγκατάσταση ειδικού εξοπλισμού σπίτι τους, VPN κλπ. Εφόσον όλα τα δεδομένα θα είναι συγχρονισμένα, ο υπάλληλος θα εργάζεται από ένα εικονικό PC γραφείου στο σπίτι του, ενώ όταν χρειαστεί να αλλάξει συσκευή, όλες οι ρυθμίσεις του, οι εφαρμογές και τα αρχεία του θα είναι εκεί.

Μία streamable έκδοση των Windows θα λύσει και τα χέρια όσων έχουν Mac υπολογιστές με το Μ1 chip της Apple. Η υπηρεσία θα γίνει διαθέσιμη σε εταιρίες στις 2 Αυγούστου με μηνιαία συνδρομή ανά χρήστη, χωρίς να αποκαλύπτεται ακόμα το κόστος. Θα υπάρξουν δύο εκδόσεις Windows 365, η Business και η Enterprise. Οι εταιρίες θα μπορούν να στήσουν Cloud PCs μέσα σε μερικά λεπτά και να τα αναθέσουν σε υπαλλήλους.

Introducing a new era of hybrid personal computing: the Windows 365 Cloud PC

As some regions begin to make their way out of the challenges and disruption of the past 18 months, we’re seeing a new world of work emerge. Organizations everywhere have transformed themselves through virtual processes and remote collaboration. And as people embrace hybrid work—with people returning to the office, continuing to work from home, or some mix of the two—things will be different all over again.

The ability to work whenever, however, and wherever it’s needed has become the new normal. All employees want technology that’s familiar, easy to use, and available across devices. And in the most complex cybersecurity environment we’ve ever seen, businesses need a solution that helps their employees collaborate, share, and create while also keeping their data safe and secure.

We have an opportunity to design the tools that will empower this new world of hybrid work with a new perspective—and the power and security of the cloud.

Today we’re excited to announce Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it’s generally available later this calendar year) for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices. This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.

