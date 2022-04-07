2022-04-07 10:12:03

Αυτό και αν είναι σπουδαίο νέο για την Ελλάδα και για τις γυναίκες επιστημόνισσες και φυσικούς . Στο κορυφαίο Fermilab ( Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory) διευθύντρια μια Ελληνίδα γυναίκα φυσικός, ουαουα!!



Συγχαρητήρια



στην Λία Μέρμηγκα!! Μια απόφοιτος του Τμήματος Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ στην κορυφή της επιστήμης!!



Lia Merminga, an internationally renowned physicist and scientific leader, has been appointed to lead Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, effective April 18.



Merminga earned her bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Athens, Greece, and master’s degrees in physics and mathematics and Ph.D. in physics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is a Fermilab Distinguished Scientist, a fellow of the American Physical Society and a graduate of the first cohort of the Department of Energy's Oppenheimer Energy Science Leadership Program. Lia Merminga has been named director of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the nation’s premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory, effective April 18. Merminga will be the lab’s seventh director and the first woman to hold the position at Fermilab.



https://news.fnal.gov/2022/04/lia-merminga-appointed-director-of-fermilab/

