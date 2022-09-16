2022-09-16 18:04:12
Are you ready for the Great Physics Bake-off?
CERN’s birthday is coming up on 29 September. Are you ready to show your #baking skills? Celebrate CERN’s 68th birthday with us by sharing your best science cake inspired by CERN or particle physics.
Share your cake by 26 September, using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayCERN and tagging @CERN. We will feature the best cakes on CERN’s birthday.
Take some inspiration from:
Quarks (Top left) by Rebeca Gonzalez Suarez and Elias Coniavitis
Space-time curvature (Top right) by Claudia Antolini
Muon cupcake (Bottom left) by Barbara Sartore
LHC dipole magnet (Bottom right)
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟIg Nobel Prizel : Το βραβείο Νόμπελ τρελής Φυσικής 2022
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ