2022-09-16 18:04:12
Φωτογραφία για Διαγωνισμός του CERN για τα γενέθλεια του CERN





Are you ready for the Great Physics Bake-off?

CERN’s birthday is coming up on 29 September. Are you ready to show your #baking skills? Celebrate CERN’s 68th birthday with us by sharing your best science cake inspired by CERN or particle physics.

Share your cake by 26 September, using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayCERN and tagging @CERN. We will feature the best cakes on CERN’s birthday.

Take some inspiration from:

Quarks (Top left) by Rebeca Gonzalez Suarez and Elias Coniavitis

Space-time curvature (Top right) by Claudia Antolini

Muon cupcake (Bottom left) by Barbara Sartore

LHC dipole magnet (Bottom right)
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
Ig Nobel Prizel : Το βραβείο Νόμπελ τρελής Φυσικής 2022
ΕΟΠΥΥ: Πώς θα γίνεται από την 1η Οκτωβρίου το ραντεβού με τον προσωπικό γιατρό [εγκύκλιος]
