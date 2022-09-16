tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Are you ready for the Great Physics Bake-off?CERN’s birthday is coming up on 29 September. Are you ready to show your #baking skills? Celebrate CERN’s 68th birthday with us by sharing your best science cake inspired by CERN or particle physics.Share your cake by 26 September, using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayCERN and tagging @CERN. We will feature the best cakes on CERN’s birthday.Take some inspiration from:Quarks (Top left) by Rebeca Gonzalez Suarez and Elias ConiavitisSpace-time curvature (Top right) by Claudia AntoliniMuon cupcake (Bottom left) by Barbara SartoreLHC dipole magnet (Bottom right)