2022-10-04 13:27:22
Nobel Prize in Physics 2022: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences jointly awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. They won the Nobel Prize in Physics “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

The Nobel laureates have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated.


tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
Δείτε την κατάταξη των καναλιών για την Δευτέρα 3/10/2022
Εκτός Super Κατερίνας ο Γρηγόρης Γκουντάρας...
