2025-12-07 17:00:34
Φωτογραφία για 10η ΤΡΙΗΜΕΡΙΔΑ ΘΕΩΡΗΤΙΚΗΣ ΦΥΣΙΚΗΣ 17-19 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ 2025





Η ετήσια Χριστουγεννιάτικη Τριημερίδα Θεωρητικής Φυσικής διοργανώνεται για 10η κατά σειρά φορά και θα διεξαχθεί στο αμφιθέτρο «Άλκης Αργυριάδης» του κεντρικού κτιρίου του Εθνικού και Καποδιστριακού Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών, 17-19 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 .

Περισσότερες πληροφορίες μπορείτε να βρείτε στον ιστότοπο:

https://indico.cern.ch/event/1551960/

The primary goal of the annual Christmas workshop in Theoretical Physics held at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, is to bring together established and young researchers, in order to present their recent research results and to stimulate scientific interaction.

Invited Speakers



Costis Papageorgakis (Queen Mary University of London)Anastasios Petkou (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki)Kalliopi Petraki (Sorbonne University)Peter Schmelcher (Hamburg University)Spyros Sotiriadis (University of Crete)John Sous (Yale University)Marcus Spradlin (Brown University)Emmanuel Stamou (Dortmund University)Anastasia Volovich (Brown University)Dimitrios Zoakos (University of Patras)

Venue

The conference will take place at the Amphitheatre "Alkis Argyriadis" of the central building of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, located at 30 Panepistimiou Street in central Athens. 

The venue is next to the metro station "Panepistimio". It can also be reached by buses 220, 221, 235, 608, 622, as well as trolleybuses 3 and 5. 

Venue on Google Maps

Registration opening July 18, 2025

Call for talks deadline September 30, 2025

Registration deadline November 30, 2025

Organizers

Aris Moustakas (NKUA), Ioannis Papadimitriou (NKUA), Georgios Papathanasiou (NKUA), Konstantinos Sfetsos (NKUA), Konstantinos Siampos (AUTH), Vassilis Spanos (NKUA) and Eleni Vryonidou (Manchester U. & Cyprus U.)

Live Youtube broadcast

Wednesday morning (09:00 - 13:30)

Wednesday afternoon (14:30 - 17:30)

Thursday morning (09:30 - 13:30)

Thursday afternoon (14:30 - 17:30)

Friday morning (09:30 - 13:30)

Poster

SCAM WARNING

Please be aware of scam emails and phishing attempts sent to participants requesting information supposedly in order to arrange accommodation. Participants are responsible for their own accommodation arrangements.

This is the 10th annual Xmas Theoretical Physics Workshop to be held in Athens. For past meetings see 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024


tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Το πολυτελές τρένο «Όνειρο της Ερήμου» της Σαουδικής Αραβίας είναι πλέον ανοιχτό για κρατήσεις
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Το πολυτελές τρένο «Όνειρο της Ερήμου» της Σαουδικής Αραβίας είναι πλέον ανοιχτό για κρατήσεις
Εκδρομή στο ΚΠΙΣΝ - Ξενάγηση στην Εθνική Βιβλιοθήκη Ελλάδας
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Εκδρομή στο ΚΠΙΣΝ - Ξενάγηση στην Εθνική Βιβλιοθήκη Ελλάδας
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (6/12/2025)
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (6/12/2025)
Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (6/12/2025)
Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (6/12/2025)
Nobel Φυσικής 2025: Όταν η κβαντομηχανική χωρά στην παλάμη του χεριού μας
Nobel Φυσικής 2025: Όταν η κβαντομηχανική χωρά στην παλάμη του χεριού μας
Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (5/12/2025)
Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (5/12/2025)
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (5/12/2025)
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (5/12/2025)
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (6/12/2025)
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (6/12/2025)
Ιωάννα Τούνη: «Προσπάθησαν να με εξευτελίσουν»
Ιωάννα Τούνη: «Προσπάθησαν να με εξευτελίσουν»
Η Μπέττυ Μαγγίρα «κλειδώνει» στο Star;
Η Μπέττυ Μαγγίρα «κλειδώνει» στο Star;
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη και Παραπληροφόρηση
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη και Παραπληροφόρηση
Ο Δικαστής και πάλι σε νέα ώρα μετάδοσης...
Ο Δικαστής και πάλι σε νέα ώρα μετάδοσης...