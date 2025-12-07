Η ετήσια Χριστουγεννιάτικη Τριημερίδα Θεωρητικής Φυσικής διοργανώνεται για 10η κατά σειρά φορά και θα διεξαχθεί στο αμφιθέτρο «Άλκης Αργυριάδης» του κεντρικού κτιρίου του Εθνικού και Καποδιστριακού Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών, 17-19 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 .Περισσότερες πληροφορίες μπορείτε να βρείτε στον ιστότοπο:https://indico.cern.ch/event/1551960/

The primary goal of the annual Christmas workshop in Theoretical Physics held at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, is to bring together established and young researchers, in order to present their recent research results and to stimulate scientific interaction.

Invited Speakers

Costis Papageorgakis (Queen Mary University of London)Anastasios Petkou (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki)Kalliopi Petraki (Sorbonne University)Peter Schmelcher (Hamburg University)Spyros Sotiriadis (University of Crete)John Sous (Yale University)Marcus Spradlin (Brown University)Emmanuel Stamou (Dortmund University)Anastasia Volovich (Brown University)Dimitrios Zoakos (University of Patras)

Venue



The conference will take place at the Amphitheatre "Alkis Argyriadis" of the central building of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, located at 30 Panepistimiou Street in central Athens.

The venue is next to the metro station "Panepistimio". It can also be reached by buses 220, 221, 235, 608, 622, as well as trolleybuses 3 and 5.

Registration opening July 18, 2025

Call for talks deadline September 30, 2025

Registration deadline November 30, 2025



Organizers



Aris Moustakas (NKUA), Ioannis Papadimitriou (NKUA), Georgios Papathanasiou (NKUA), Konstantinos Sfetsos (NKUA), Konstantinos Siampos (AUTH), Vassilis Spanos (NKUA) and Eleni Vryonidou (Manchester U. & Cyprus U.)

Live Youtube broadcast

Wednesday morning (09:00 - 13:30)



Wednesday afternoon (14:30 - 17:30)



Thursday morning (09:30 - 13:30)



Thursday afternoon (14:30 - 17:30)



Friday morning (09:30 - 13:30)

This is the 10th annual Xmas Theoretical Physics Workshop to be held in Athens. For past meetings see 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024

