Όσκαρ 2023: Όλες οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες - Σάρωσε σε υποψηφιότητες το «All Quiet on the Western Front» του Netflix
2023-01-24 17:52:25
Oι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα και ανάμεσα τους, ξεχωρίζει ήδη η ταινία «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο) του Netflix, που διεκδικεί 9 βραβεία.
Η γερμανική ταινία του σκηνοθέτη Έντουαρντ Μπέργκερ βασίζεται στο γνωστό παγκοσμίως, ομώνυμο μπεστ σέλερ του Έριχ Μαρία Ρεμάρκ και αφηγείται τη συγκλονιστική ιστορία ενός νεαρού Γερμανού στρατιώτη στο Δυτικό Μέτωπο του Α' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου.
Το πολεμικό δράμα διεκδικεί τα βραβεία για: Καλύτερη Ταινία, Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο, Μουσική, Φωτογραφία, Σκηνογραφία, Ξενόγλωσση ταινία, Οπτικά Εφέ, Ήχο, Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ.
Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στα Οσκαρ 2023
Everything Everywhere All At Once (Τα πάντα όλα)- 11
Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο - 9
Τα πνεύματα του Ινισερίν - 9
Elvis - 8
The Fabelmans - 7
Top Gun: Maverick - 6
Tar - 6
Μαύρος Πάνθηρας: Wakanda Forever - 5
Avatar: Ο δρόμος του νερού - 4
Καλύτερη ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Όλα)
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness (Το τρίγωνο της θλίψης)
Women Talking
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ (The Fabelmans)
Τοντ Φιλν (Tár)
Ρούμπεν Έστλουντ (Triangle of Sadness)
Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, Tár
Άνα ντε Άρμας, Blonde
Άντρια Ράιζμπορο, To Leslie
Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς, The Fabelmans
Μισέλ Γέο, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Οι υποψήφιοι για Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Όστιν Μπάτλερ, Elvis
Κόλιν Φάρελ, The Banshees of Inisherin
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ, The Whale (Η Φάλαινα)
Πολ Μεσκάλ, Aftersun
Μπιλ Νάι, Living
Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Μπρένταν Γκλίσον, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Μπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι, Causeway
Τζαντ Χερς, The Fabelmans
Μπάρι Κίογκαν, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Κι Χουί Κουάν, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Άντζελα Μπάσεt, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Χονγκ Τσάου, The Whale
Κέρι Κόντον, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Στέφανι Σου, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ειδικά εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Σκηνογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Κινούμενα Σχέδια
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
Applause από το Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand από το Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up από το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu από το RRR
This is a Life από το Everything Everywhere All at Once
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Μουσική
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere
The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Ήχος
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action
Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Rider
