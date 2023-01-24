tvnea

Oι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα και ανάμεσα τους, ξεχωρίζει ήδη η ταινία «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο) του Netflix, που διεκδικεί 9 βραβεία.Η γερμανική ταινία του σκηνοθέτη Έντουαρντ Μπέργκερ βασίζεται στο γνωστό παγκοσμίως, ομώνυμο μπεστ σέλερ του Έριχ Μαρία Ρεμάρκ και αφηγείται τη συγκλονιστική ιστορία ενός νεαρού Γερμανού στρατιώτη στο Δυτικό Μέτωπο του Α' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου.Το πολεμικό δράμα διεκδικεί τα βραβεία για: Καλύτερη Ταινία, Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο, Μουσική, Φωτογραφία, Σκηνογραφία, Ξενόγλωσση ταινία, Οπτικά Εφέ, Ήχο, Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ.Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στα Οσκαρ 2023Everything Everywhere All At Once (Τα πάντα όλα)- 11Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο - 9Τα πνεύματα του Ινισερίν - 9Elvis - 8The Fabelmans - 7Top Gun: Maverick - 6Tar - 6Μαύρος Πάνθηρας: Wakanda Forever - 5Avatar: Ο δρόμος του νερού - 4Καλύτερη ταινίαAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Όλα)The FabelmansTárTop Gun: MaverickTriangle of Sadness (Το τρίγωνο της θλίψης)Women TalkingΚαλύτερη σκηνοθεσίαΜάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα (The Banshees of Inisherin)Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ (Everything Everywhere All At Once)Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ (The Fabelmans)Τοντ Φιλν (Tár)Ρούμπεν Έστλουντ (Triangle of Sadness)Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου﻿Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, TárΆνα ντε Άρμας, BlondeΆντρια Ράιζμπορο, To LeslieΜίσελ Γουίλιαμς, The FabelmansΜισέλ Γέο, Everything Everywhere All At OnceΟι υποψήφιοι για Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού ΡόλουΌστιν Μπάτλερ, ElvisΚόλιν Φάρελ, The Banshees of InisherinΜπρένταν Φρέιζερ, The Whale (Η Φάλαινα)Πολ Μεσκάλ, AftersunΜπιλ Νάι, LivingΟι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού ΡόλουΜπρένταν Γκλίσον, The Banshees Of InisherinΜπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι, CausewayΤζαντ Χερς, The FabelmansΜπάρι Κίογκαν, The Banshees Of InisherinΚι Χουί Κουάν, Everything Everywhere All at OnceΟι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Γυναικείου ΡόλουΆντζελα Μπάσεt, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverΧονγκ Τσάου, The WhaleΚέρι Κόντον, The Banshees Of InisherinΤζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Everything Everywhere All at OnceΣτέφανι Σου, Everything Everywhere All at OnceΕιδικά εφέ﻿All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop Gun: MaverickΦωτογραφίαAll Quiet on the Western FrontBardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of TruthsElvisEmpire of LightTárΣκηνογραφίαAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterBabylonElvisThe FabelmansΚινούμενα ΣχέδιαGuillermo del Toro’s PinocchioMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishThe Sea BestTurning RedΔιεθνής ΤαινίαAll Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985CloseEO﻿The Quiet GirlΝτοκιμαντέρ Μικρού ΜήκουςThe Elephant WhisperersHauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Marsha Mitchell EffectStranger at the GateΚαλύτερο ΤραγούδιApplause από το Tell It Like a WomanHold My Hand από το Top Gun: MaverickLift Me Up από το Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNaatu Naatu από το RRRThis is a Life από το Everything Everywhere All at OnceΠρωτότυπο ΣενάριοThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansTÁRTriangle of SadnessΜοντάζThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceTARTop Gun: MaverickΝτοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου ΜήκουςAll That BreathesAll The Beauty And The BloodshedFire Of LoveA House Made Of SplintersNavalnyΚομμώσεις και ΜακιγιάζAll Quiet On The Western FrontThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisThe WhaleΜουσικήAll Quiet On The Western FrontBabylonThe Banshees Of InisherinEverything EverywhereThe FabelmansΔιασκευασμένο ΣενάριοAll Quiet on the Western FrontGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryLivingTop Gun: MaverickWomen TalkingΉχοςAll Quiet On The Western FrontAvatar: The Way Of WaterThe BatmanElvisTop Gun: MaverickΜικρού Μήκους Ταινία – AnimationThe Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the HorseThe Flying SailorIce MerchantsMy Year of DicksAn Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe ItΜικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live ActionIrish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleThe Red SuitcaseNight RiderΠηγή: TVNEA.COM