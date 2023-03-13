tvnea

Το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» με 11 υποψηφιότητες είχε όλα τα φόντα για να αναδειχθεί η καλύτερη ταινία της χρονιά στα φετινά 95α Βραβεία Όσκαρ. Και το έκανε κερδίζοντας, μεταξύ αυτών και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης ταινίας.Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες στα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:Καλύτερη ταινίαAll Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)Elvis (Warner Bros.)Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)Tár (Focus Features)Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)Triangle of Sadness (Neon)Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)ΣκηνοθεσίαMartin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)Todd Field (Tár)Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)Α' Ανδρικός ρόλοςAustin Butler (Elvis)Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brendan Fraser (The Whale)Paul Mescal (Aftersun)Bill Nighy (Living)Α' Γυναικείος ΡόλοςCate Blanchett (Tár)Ana de Armas (Blonde)Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Β' Ανδρικός ρόλοςBrendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Β' Γυναικείος ρόλοςAngela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Hong Chau (The Whale)Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Πρωτότυπο σενάριοThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansTárTriangle of SadnessΔιασκευασμένο σενάριοAll Quiet on the Western FrontGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryLivingTop Gun: MaverickWomen TalkingΤαινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μεγάλου μήκουςGuillermo del Toro’s PinocchioMarcel the Shell With Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishThe Sea BeastTurning RedΔιεθνής ταινίαAll Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)Close (Βέλγιο)EO (Πολωνία)The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)Ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκουςAll That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveA House Made of SplintersNavalnyΝτοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκουςThe Elephant WhisperersHauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Martha Mitchell EffectStranger at the GateΤαινία μικρού μήκουςAn Irish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleNight RideThe Red SuitcaseΤαινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκουςThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the HorseThe Flying SailorIce MerchantsMy Year of DicksAn Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe ItΠρωτότυπη μουσικήAll Quiet on the Western FrontBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansΠρωτότυπο τραγούδιApplause (Tell It Like a Woman)Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Naatu Naatu (RRR)This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)ΉχοςAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanElvisTop Gun: MaverickΚαλλιτεχνική διεύθυνσηAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterBabylonElvisThe FabelmansΦωτογραφίαAll Quiet on the Western FrontBardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsElvisEmpire of LightTárΜακιγιάζ και κομμώσειςAll Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisThe WhaleΚοστούμιαBabylonBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceMrs. Harris Goes to ParisΜοντάζThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceTárTop Gun: MaverickΟπτικά εφέAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop Gun: Maverick.Πηγή: TVNEA.COM