





What could be a better boost for your career than a work experience in one of the largest scientific experiments in the world at the cutting edge of technology? A chance to develop your technical skills, knowledge and expertise?

You could works right at the forefront of scientific research, join us for research work in particle physics or take part in advanced development work in a broad range of applied science, engineering and technical fields.

Whichever route you take, it will be an extraordinary experience: an experience like nowhere else in the world.

Take part!

CERN offers different categories of experienced graduate opportunities.

If you are looking for an entry-level opportunity, browse the ORIGIN Programme page that best suits your profile.

The QUEST Programme

Deepen your knowledge and expertise faster than anywhere else on Earth.

This specific Programme is dedicated to Experienced Projects Graduates W/M/NB, with:

a Master’s degree with 2 to 6 years of post-graduation professional experience;or a PhD with no more than 3 years of post-graduation professional experience.

If you want to join us, find our offers by field of interest: (new positions are posted regularly)

Applied PhysicsCivil EngineeringData Science & Data AnalyticsElectrical or Electronics EngineeringExperimental & Theoretical PhysicsHealth, Safety & EnvironmentInternational RelationsMaterial and Surface ScienceMechanical EngineeringSoftware Engineering & ITSupport Services (Finance, HR, Legal, Procurement, etc.)

The RESEARCH FELLOWSHIP Programme

Use your expertise to hone your skills and network with world-leading experts while working on a specific research subject.

It is dedicated to Research Graduates W/M/X, who have graduated, or are about to graduate, with a PhD and based on the following eligibility criteria:

up to 3 years (for Science and Engineering positions) of post-graduation professional experience. (this position will be open soon)up to 6 years (for Theoretical and Experimental Physics positions) of post-graduation professional experience. (this position is opened until September 3rd 2023)

You haven't found a job below that fits your profile? No worries! We have many opportunities that open up throughout the year.To stay informed, create an alert

You want more information about CERN?

Find out more on the selection process here: How we hire and Tips for applying

